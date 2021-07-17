Netherlands General Insurance Market Report- Trends, Growth Demand, Opportunities & Forecast To 2027

Netherlands General Insurance Market Report provides values for key performance indicators such as gross written premium, market share, tech spending and consumer survey during the review period (2015-2019) and forecast period (2019-2024). The report gives a comprehensive overview of the Dutch economy and demographics, and provides detailed information on the competitive landscape in the country.

Netherlands General Insurance Market Report brings together RNR research, modeling and analysis expertise, giving insurers access to information on segment dynamics and competitive advantages, and profiles of insurers operating in the country. The report also includes details of insurance regulations, and recent changes in the regulatory structure.

Key Highlights-

– Key insights and dynamics of the Dutch general insurance segment.

– A comprehensive overview of the Dutch economy, government initiatives, and investment opportunities.

– Dutch insurance regulatory frameworks evolution, key facts, taxation regime, licensing and capital requirements.

– Dutch general insurance segment structure giving details of retail and commercial lines of business.

– Distribution channels deployed by the Dutch general insurers.

– Details of the competitive landscape, M&A and competitors profiles.

Scope oft this Report-

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the general insurance segment in The Netherlands –

– It provides historical values for the Dutch general insurance segment for the reports 2015-2019 review period, and projected figures for the 2019-2024 forecast period.

– It offers a detailed analysis of the key categories in the Dutch general insurance segment, and market forecasts to 2024.

– It profiles the top general insurance companies in The Netherlands, and outlines the key regulations affecting them.

Reasons to Buy this Report-

– Make strategic business decisions using in-depth historic and forecast market data related to the Dutch general insurance segment, and each sub-segment and category within it.

– Understand the demand-side dynamics, key market trends and growth opportunities in the Dutch general insurance segment.

– Assess the competitive dynamics in the general insurance segment.

– Identify growth opportunities and market dynamics in key product categories.

– Gain insights into key regulations governing the Dutch insurance industry, and their impact on companies and the industry’s future.