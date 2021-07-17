Bulgaria Solar Photovoltaic Market Report- Size, Key Company Profiles, Types, Applications and Forecast To 2027

ReportsnReports added Bulgaria Solar Photovoltaic Market Research Report created by Report Consultant, which offers detailed insights, revenue details, and other information regarding the global market, and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and market till 2028. Bulgaria Solar Photovoltaic Market Report offers detailed information regarding the leading key players operating in the market, their financials, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, apart from future strategies, acquisitions and mergers, and market footprint. Bulgaria Solar Photovoltaic Market also provides a comparative analysis of the market dynamics pre and post Covid19 outbreak.

analysis specialists that offer comprehensive information and understanding of the solar PV market in Bulgaria. The research details renewable power market outlook in Bulgaria (includes geothermal, small hydro, wind, biopower and solar power) and provides forecasts up to 2030. The report highlights installed capacity and power generation trends from 2010 to 2030 in Bulgarias Solar PV market. A detailed coverage of renewable energy policy framework governing the market with specific policies pertaining to solar PV is provided in the report. The research also provides company snapshots of some of the major market participants. The report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, secondary research, and in-house analysis by GlobalDatas team of industry experts.

The report analyses Bulgaria renewable power market and Bulgaria solar photovoltaic (PV) market. The scope of the research includes –

– A brief introduction on global carbon emissions and global primary energy consumption.

– An overview of the countrys renewable power market, highlighting installed capacity trends (2010-2030), generation trends (2010-2030) and installed capacity split by various renewable power sources in 2019.

– Detailed overview of the countrys solar PV market with installed capacity and generation trends and major active and upcoming solar PV projects.

– Deal analysis of the countrys solar PV market. Deals are analysed based on mergers, acquisitions, partnership, asset finance, debt offering, equity offering, private equity (PE) and venture capitalists (VC).

– Key policies and regulatory framework supporting the development of solar PV sources.

– Major contracts and collaborations related to solar PV sector in the country.

– Snapshots of some of the major market participants in the country.

Table of Contents

1. Introduction

1.1 Carbon Dioxide Emissions, Global, 2001-2020

1.2 Primary Energy Consumption, Global, 2001-2020

1.3 Report Guidance

2. Renewable Power Market, Bulgaria, 2010-2030

2.1 Renewable Power Market, Bulgaria, Installed Capacity, 2010-2030

– Renewable Power Market, Bulgaria, Cumulative Installed Capacity by Source, 2010-2030

– Renewable Power Market, Bulgaria, Cumulative Installed Capacity Share by Source, 2020 and 2030

– Renewable Power Market, Bulgaria, Net Capacity Additions by Source, 2021-2030

– Renewable Power Market, Bulgaria, Capacity Growth by Source, 2020-2030

2.2 Renewable Power Market, Bulgaria, Power Generation, 2010-2030

– Renewable Power Market, Bulgaria, Power Generation by Source, 2010-2030

– Renewable Power Market, Bulgaria, Growth in Power Generation by Source, 2020-2030

3. Solar PV Market, Bulgaria

3.1 Solar PV Market, Bulgaria, Installed Capacity, 2010-2030

3.2 Solar PV Market, Bulgaria, Power Generation, 2010-2030

3.3 Solar PV Market, Bulgaria, Market Size, 2010-2025

3.4 Solar PV Market, Bulgaria, Power Plants, 2020

– Solar PV Market, Bulgaria, Major Active Plants, 2020

– Solar PV Market, Bulgaria, Snapshot of Upcoming Plants, 2020

– Solar PV Market, Bulgaria, Key Under-construction Projects, 2020

3.5 Solar PV Market, Bulgaria, Deal Analysis, 2020

– Solar PV Market, Bulgaria, Deal Volume vs. Deal Value, 2010-2020

– Solar PV Market, Bulgaria, Split by Deal Type, 2020

4. Renewable Energy Policy Framework, Bulgaria

4.1 Renewable Energy Policy Framework, Bulgaria, Major Policies and Incentives

– Renewable Energy Market, Overview

4.2 National Energy and Climate Plan 2021-2030

4.3 Energy Act

4.4 Contracts for Difference (CfD) Scheme

4.5 Feed-in Tariff/ Premium Tariff

4.6 Grants

5. Solar PV Power Market, Bulgaria, Company Profiles

5.1 Company Snapshot: Enery Development GmbH

– Enery Development GmbH – Company Overview

– Enery Development GmbH – Head Office

5.2 Company Snapshot: Energy Development Company Limited

– Energy Development Company Limited – Company Overview

– Energy Development Company Limited – Major Products and Services

– Energy Development Company Limited – Head Office

5.3 Company Snapshot: ContourGlobal plc

– ContourGlobal plc – Company Overview

– ContourGlobal plc – Business Description

– ContourGlobal plc – SWOT Analysis

– ContourGlobal plc – Major Products and Services

– ContourGlobal plc – Head Office

5.4 Company Snapshot: Bulgarian Energy Holding EAD

– Bulgarian Energy Holding EAD – Company Overview

– Bulgarian Energy Holding EAD – Business Description

– Bulgarian Energy Holding EAD – SWOT Analysis

– Bulgarian Energy Holding EAD – Major Products and Services

– Bulgarian Energy Holding EAD – Head Office

6. Appendix

6.1 Abbreviations

6.2 Market Definitions

– Power

– Renewable Power

– Installed Capacity

– Electricity Generation

– Electricity Consumption

6.3 Methodology

– Coverage

– Secondary Research

– Primary Research

– Modelling and Forecasting

