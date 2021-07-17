Telecom Convergence Market Report- Growth, Share and Analysis of Key Players: Advanced Info Service, Altice, America Movil

In an age of increasingly connected living, working, and playing, telecom operators are re-positioning themselves from conduits of commoditizing connectivity to all-round, end-to-end, and value-added digital service providers.

Telecom convergence is the combination of various carrier-provisioned services within integrated solutions and portfolios, facilitated by different kinds of interconnected underlying access methods.

These integrated telco propositions, both established and emerging, span the six categories represented in the telecom convergence services stack: fixed-mobile bundles; TV and content; automated home; smart mobility; health and wellness; and digital commerce.

Embracing, or at the very least bracing for, convergence is critical to carrier business survival in the longer term. The operators that choose to act decisively now will be the ones shaping the market as it develops and the ones most likely to thrive.

The carriers best placed to take advantage of the telecom convergence opportunity own and operate assets supporting both fixed and mobile connectivity and associated services.

More importantly, those that are already delving into multiple segments of the services stack, and combining divergent products and services into integrated portfolio propositions, are those that are poised to use their telecom convergence capabilities and gain traction earlier than their peers.

Scope of this Report-

– This report provides an overview of the key aspects of telecom convergence, as well as identifying the leaders and laggards from around the world.

– It provides detailed data on the penetration of quad-play, fixed-mobile convergence, and pay TV in selected regional markets.

– The report also includes detailed analysis of the major technology, macroeconomic, and regulatory trends impacting the telecom convergence theme.

– The detailed value chain comprises six layers: infrastructure, networks, connectivity, services, devices, and apps.

– Analysis is focused on the services layer, which is split into six categories: fixed-mobile bundles, TV and content, automated home, smart mobility, health and wellness, and digital commerce.

Reasons to Buy this Report-

– Convergence is a major theme for telecom operators, and also has implications for non-telco, vertical industry specialists in each of the service stack segments (such as auto manufacturers in the smart mobility space, and financial incumbents in digital commerce).