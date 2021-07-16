South Africa Payments Landscape Market Report- Size, Growth, Share, Trends, Demand, Key Players, and Regional Data Statistics

The study includes analysis of the South Africa Payments Landscape Market, with their company profiles, recent developments, and the key market strategies. South Africa Payments Landscape Market report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdowns of products and services. This report provides statistics on the market situation, size, regions and growth factors. South Africa Payments Landscape Market report contains emerging players analyze data including competitive situations, sales, revenue and market share of top manufacturers.

Get FREE PDF Sample of the report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=1874904

Top Company Profile Analysis in this Report

ABSA

Standard Bank

Capitec Bank

FNB

Nedbank

Mastercard

Visa

American Express

Diners Club

South Africa Payments Landscape Market Report provides detailed analysis of market trends in the South African cards and payments industry. It provides values and volumes for a number of key performance indicators in the industry, including cash, cards, credit transfers, direct debit, and cheques during the review-period (2014-18e).

South Africa Payments Landscape Market Report also analyzes various payment card markets operating in the industry and provides detailed information on the number of cards in circulation, transaction values and volumes during the review-period and over the forecast-period (2018e-22f). It also offers information on the country’s competitive landscape, including market shares of issuers and schemes.

South Africa Payments Landscape Market Reportbrings together research, modeling, and analysis expertise to allow banks and card issuers to identify segment dynamics and competitive advantages. The report also covers detailed regulatory policies and recent changes in regulatory structure.

This report provides top-level market analysis, information and insights into the South African cards and payments industry, including –

– Current and forecast values for each market in the South African cards and payments industry, including debit, credit, and charge cards.

– Detailed insights into payment instruments including cash, cards, credit transfers, direct debit, and cheques. It also, includes an overview of the country’s key alternative payment instruments.

– E-commerce market analysis.

– Analysis of various market drivers and regulations governing the South African cards and payments industry.

– Detailed analysis of strategies adopted by banks and other institutions to market debit, credit, and charge cards.

Scope of this Report-

– Banks in South Africa are adopting new models to increase the countrys banked population. First National Bank (FNB) has announced a mobile-only bank called Bank Zero, which it intends to launch in 2019. The bank will be based on a low-cost model, and intends to charge no fees for card payments in South Africa. Mobile-only bank TymeDigital was launched in November 2018, while South African financial institution Discovery plans to launch mobile-only Discovery Bank in March 2019.

– To capitalize on the lucrative payments market, international scheme providers are partnering with domestic merchant acquirers to enable card acceptance. Most recently, in July 2018 UnionPay International partnered with Standard Bank to enable Chinese card holders traveling to South Africa to make payments through Standard Banks payment infrastructure. Previously, in July 2016 the scheme provider agreed a similar partnership with Absa. Meanwhile, to expand mobile payment acceptance, payment services provider Peach Payments partnered with Ant Financial Services to add support for Alipay in South Africa from June 2017. The partnership allows Chinese tourists in South Africa to pay with the Alipay app at authorized retailers.

– To push mobile payment adoption, payment services providers in South Africa are adopting QR codes as a convenient and low-cost mobile payment method. In July 2018, Mastercard partnered with fintech company Entersekt to enable interoperable QR payments. The collaboration enables Nedbank customers to make QR payments to merchants that accept [email protected], SnapScan, Zapper, or Masterpass. All of these services operate through the Nedbank Money app Scan-to-Pay feature. This integration allows Nedbank Money users to save their card information in a single app and make payments at over 100,000 retail stores and 800 billers in South Africa.

Reasons to buy this Report-

– Make strategic business decisions, using top-level historic and forecast market data, related to the South African cards and payments industry and each market within it.

– Understand the key market trends and growth opportunities in the South African cards and payments industry.

– Assess the competitive dynamics in the South African cards and payments industry.

– Gain insights into marketing strategies used for various card types in South Africa.

– Gain insights into key regulations governing the South African cards and payments industry.

Single User License: US $ 2750

Get FLAT 20% Discount on this Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=1874904