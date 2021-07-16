Germany Wealth Management Market Report- Top Manufacturers, Growing Demand and Supply | Sparkassen, Deutsche Bank

The study includes analysis of the Germany Wealth Management Market, with their company profiles, recent developments, and the key market strategies. Germany Wealth Management Market report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdowns of products and services. This report provides statistics on the market situation, size, regions and growth factors. Germany Wealth Management Market report contains emerging players analyze data including competitive situations, sales, revenue and market share of top manufacturers.

Get FREE PDF Sample of the report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=3325290

Top Company Profile Analysis in this Report

Sparkassen

Deutsche Bank

ING-DiBa

Commerzbank

Das Kann Bank

Volkswagen Bank

DZ Bank

Deutsche Postbank AG

Hypovereinsbank

LB Baden-Württemberg

and more…

German HNW investors – who skew heavily towards professional and entrepreneurial males – show strong demand for most forms of wealth advice and planning. A multi-service proposition underpinned by a proven ability to demonstrate returns will be key to tapping into changing demand preferences. German wealth providers should showcase their expertise across all forms of planning, especially around taxation, pensions, and socially responsible investments. A burgeoning appetite for novel options such as robo-advice also provides significant growth opportunities for German wealth managers.

Drawing on our proprietary research – including our annual Global Wealth Managers Survey – this report analyzes the service requirements, investing preferences, and portfolio allocation of German HNW investors.

Scope of this Report-

– The German HNW investor base is heavily male-led, and skews towards those aged 50 and above. Their wealth is predominantly accumulated through earned income (69.9%) and entrepreneurship (21.2%).

– Wealth managers specializing in expatriation can profit from expats, who represent just under a quarter of the resident HNW population. French and British citizens lead HNW expats residing in Germany.

– German HNW individuals are both promiscuous and loyal: they use an average of 4.7 wealth managers but invest over half of their managed wealth with their main wealth manager.

Reasons to Buy this Report-

– Develop and enhance your client targeting strategies using our data on HNW profiles and sources of wealth.

– Give your marketing strategies the edge required and capture new clients using insights from our data on HNW investors preferences for the various styles of asset management.

– Tailor your product portfolio and service proposition to match current demand among HNW individuals and react proactively to forecasted changes in demand.

Single User License: US $ 3450

Get FLAT 20% Discount on this Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=3325290

Table of Contents in this Report-

1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1.1. A comprehensive service proposition is critical to success in Germany

1.2. Key findings

1.3. Critical success factors

2. SIZING AND FORECASTING THE GERMAN WEALTH MARKET

2.1. The economic impacts of COVID-19 will have an adverse effect on HNW wealth growth

2.2. 0.5% of Germans are considered HNW

3. DEMOGRAPHICS

3.1. German female HNW investors remain under-represented

3.2. Earned income accounts for over twothirds of German HNW citizens

3.3. Three industries account for over half of German HNW assets

3.3.1. Almost a quarter of German HNW wealth has been sourced from the financial services industry

3.3.2. Strong exposure to the financial services sector will have a negative effect on HNW wealth

4. HNW EXPATS

4.1. French and UK citizens lead HNW expats residing in Germany

4.2. Lifestyle, professional interests, and taxation drive expatriation

5. HNW INVESTMENT STYLE PREFERENCES

5.1. Over half of managed wealth is overseen by HNW individuals main service provider

5.1.1. HNW individuals use an average of 4.7 wealth managers

5.1.2. HNW Germans primarilyexpect above-average returns from providers

5.2. Discretionary mandates dominate, but self-directed options are becoming more popular

5.2.1. Most wealth is placed in discretionary and advisory mandates

5.2.2. Fully automated digital financial advice platforms are making inroads

5.2.3. German HNW investors are expected to increasinglyopt for more hands-on mandates

6. HNW ASSET ALLOCATION

6.1. HNW Germanportfoliosremain skewed towards equites and bonds

6.2. Over 40% of German HNW assets are held via funds and ETFs

6.3. The leading role of bonds in the asset mix is expected to accelerate

7. HNW OFFSHORE INVESTMENT PREFERENCES

7.1. Germany will close the gap versus the region for offshore investments

7.2. Europe accounts for the lions share of German offshore investment

7.3. A superior range of investments and better returns drive offshoring

7.4. Equities are the main draw for HNW investors when offshoring

8. HNW PRODUCT DEMAND AND PROVISION

8.1. Moderatetostrong demand exists for all planning services

8.2. Demand will grow for mostHNW products and services

9. APPENDIX

9.1. Abbreviations and acronyms

9.2. Methodology

9.2.1. Demographics data from GlobalDatas WealthInsight

9.2.2. GlobalDatas 2019 Global Wealth Managers Survey

9.2.3. Level of agreement calculation

9.2.4. Service level of demand score

9.2.5. Forecast level of demand calculation

9.3. Secondary sources

9.4. Further reading