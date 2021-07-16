Spain Solar Thermal Market Report-by Upcoming Opportunities and Industry Trends through 2026

The study includes analysis of the Spain Solar Thermal Market, with their company profiles, recent developments, and the key market strategies. Spain Solar Thermal Market report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdowns of products and services. This report provides statistics on the market situation, size, regions and growth factors. Spain Solar Thermal Market report contains emerging players analyze data including competitive situations, sales, revenue and market share of top manufacturers.

The research details renewable power market outlook in Spain (includes hydro, geothermal, small hydro, wind, biopower and solar thermal) and provides forecasts up to 2030. The report highlights installed capacity and power generation trends from 2010 to 2030 in Spain solar thermal market. A detailed coverage of renewable energy policy framework governing the market with specific policies pertaining to solar thermal is provided in the report. The research also provides company snapshots of some of the major market participants.

The report analyses Spain renewable power market and Spain solar thermal power market. The scope of the research includes –

– A brief introduction on global carbon emissions and global primary energy consumption.

– An overview on Spain renewable power market, highlighting installed capacity trends (2010-2030), generation trends (2010-2030) and installed capacity split by various renewable power sources in 2018.

– Detailed overview of Spain solar thermal power market with installed capacity and generation trends and major active and upcoming solar thermal projects.

– Deal analysis of Spain solar thermal power market. Deals are analyzed on the basis of mergers, acquisitions, partnership, asset finance, debt offering, equity offering, private equity (PE) and venture capitalists (VC).

– Key policies and regulatory framework supporting the development of solar thermal power sources .

– Major contracts and collaborations related to solar thermal power sector in Spain.

– Snapshots of some of the major market participants in the country.

Table of Contents

1.1 List of Tables

1.2 List of Figures

2 Introduction

2.1 Carbon Emissions, Global, 2001-2018

2.2 Primary Energy Consumption, Global, 2001-2040

2.3 Solar Thermal Power, Global, Technology Definition and Classification

2.3.1 Solar Thermal Power, Technology Definition

2.3.2 Parabolic Trough System

2.3.3 Central Receiver or Solar Tower System

2.3.4 Parabolic Dish or Concentrating Dish System

2.3.5 Linear Fresnel Reflectors

2.4 Report Guidance

3 Renewable Power Market, Spain, 2010-2030

3.1 Renewable Power Market, Spain, Installed Capacity, 2010-2030

3.1.1 Renewable Power Market, Spain, Cumulative Installed Capacity by Source Type, 2010-2030

3.1.2 Renewable Power Market, Spain, Cumulative Installed Capacity Split by Source Type, 2018 and 2030

3.1.3 Renewable Power Market, Spain, Net Capacity Additions by Source Type, 2019-2030

3.1.4 Renewable Power Market, Spain, Comparison of Renewable Power Sources Based on Installed Capacity, 2018-2030

3.2 Renewable Power Market, Spain, Power Generation, 2010-2030

3.2.1 Renewable Power Market, Spain, Power Generation by Source Type, 2010-2030

3.2.2 Renewable Power Market, Spain, Comparison of Renewable Power Sources Based on Power Generation, 2018-2030

4 Solar Thermal Market, Spain

4.1 Solar Thermal Power Market, Spain, Installed Capacity, 2010 – 2030

4.2 Solar Thermal Power Market, Spain, Power Generation, 2010-2030

4.3 Solar Thermal Power Market, Spain, Market Size, 2010-2025

4.4 Solar Thermal Power Market, Spain, Plant Based Analysis, 2018

4.4.1 Solar Thermal Power Market, Spain, Major Active Plants, 2018

4.4.2 Solar Thermal Power Market, Spain, Key Under-construction Projects, 2018

4.5 Solar Thermal Power Market, Spain, Deal Analysis, 2018

4.5.1 Solar Thermal Power Market, Spain, Deal Volume vs. Deal Value, 2010-2018

4.5.2 Solar Thermal Power Market, Spain, Split by Deal Type, 2018

5 Renewable Energy Policy Framework, Spain

5.1 Renewable Energy Market, Overview

5.2 Renewable Energy Policy Framework, Major Policies and Incentives

5.2.1 Renewable Energy, Targets

5.2.2 New Climate Change Plan

5.2.3 Legislation Enacted in 2012 and 2013

5.2.4 The Royal Decree Law 1/2012

5.2.5 The Royal Decree Law 13/2012

5.2.6 The Royal Decree Law 15/2012

5.2.7 The Royal Decree Law 20/2012

5.2.8 The Royal Decree Law 29/2012

5.2.9 The Royal Decree-Law 2/2013

5.2.10 The Royal Decree Law 9/2013

5.2.11 The Royal Decree Law 24/2013

5.2.12 Royal Decree 900/2015 on Self-consumption

5.2.13 Royal Decree 413/2014 on Electricity Generation

5.2.14 Suspension of Solar Power Tax

5.2.15 Sustainable Economy Act

5.2.16 Feed-in Tariffs for Renewable Power

5.2.17 Feed-in Premiums

5.2.18 Auctions for Renewable Energy

5.2.19 Tax Regulation Mechanisms

5.2.20 Energy Saving and Diversification Investment Fund

5.2.21 Certification Program for RES Installation

5.2.22 PAREER Program

5.2.23 Financial Incentives and Policy Support for Solar Power

5.2.24 Financial Incentives and Policy Support for Wind Power

5.2.25 Financial Incentives and Policy Support for Bioenergy

5.2.26 Policy Support for Energy Efficiency

6 Solar Thermal Power Market, Spain, Company Profiles

6.1 Company Snapshot: Torresol Energy Investments SA

6.1.1 Torresol Energy Investments SA – Company Overview

6.1.2 Torresol Energy Investments SA – Major Products and Services

6.1.3 Torresol Energy Investments SA – Head Office

6.2 Company Snapshot: Cobra Gestion de Infraestructuras SA

6.2.1 Cobra Gestion de Infraestructuras SA – Company Overview

6.2.2 Cobra Gestion de Infraestructuras SA – Major Products and Services

6.2.3 Cobra Gestion de Infraestructuras SA – Head Office

6.3 Company Snapshot: Aries Ingenieria Y Sistemas SA

6.3.1 Aries Ingenieria Y Sistemas SA – Company Overview

6.3.2 Aries Ingenieria Y Sistemas SA – Major Products and Services

6.3.3 Aries Ingenieria Y Sistemas SA – Head Office

7 Appendix