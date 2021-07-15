Urinary Catheters Market: 2021 Global Prominent Players Analysis:Coloplast Ltd. (Denmark) ConvaTec Inc. (UK) Becton, Dickinson and Company (US)

The global urinary catheters market size is projected to reach USD 2.6 billion by 2025 from USD 2.0 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period. Market growth can be largely attributed to factors such as the growing prevalence of urinary incontinence, an increasing number of surgical procedures across the globe, high incidence of prostate cancer, and the favorable reimbursement scenario. The emerging Asian countries are also expected to offer strong growth opportunities for players in the market. The untapped market opportunities in emerging markets are also expected to provide growth opportunities for players in the market. On the other hand, the complications associated with catheterization and the availability of alternative treatment options for urinary incontinence may restrict market growth to a certain extent.

“The hospital segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.”

Based on end-users, the global urinary catheters market is segmented into hospitals, long-term care facilities, and other end users. Hospitals accounted for the largest share of the urinary catheters market in 2019. The large share of this end-user segment can be attributed to the large volume of patients visiting hospitals due to the rising prevalence of ailments requiring surgical treatment and the high incidence of chronic diseases such as urinary incontinence, multiple sclerosis, and spina bifida.

“The urinary incontinence application segment will witness the highest growth in the urinary catheters market.”

Based on application, the global urinary catheters market is segmented into urinary incontinence, general surgery, benign prostatic hyperplasia, and other applications. The urinary incontinence segment accounted for the largest share of the urinary catheters market in 2019. This segment is also expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The large share and high growth of this segment can primarily be attributed to the increasing incidence of urinary incontinence, the growing geriatric population, and the rising incidence of obesity.

“North America will dominate the market during the forecast period.”

Geographically, the urinary catheters market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. In 2019, North America accounted for the largest share of the urinary catheters market. The large share of this region can be attributed factors such as the high prevalence of diseases, growing geriatric population, the availability of advanced interventional products (including urinary catheters), and increasing surgical procedures performed in the region are driving market growth in North America.

The primary interviews conducted for this report can be categorized as follows:

By Company Type – Tier 1: 36%, Tier 2: 45%, and Tier 3: 19%

Tier 1: 36%, Tier 2: 45%, and Tier 3: 19% By Designation – C-level: 33%, D-level: 40%, and Others: 27%

By Region – North America: 36%, Europe: 28%, Asia Pacific: 19%, and Rest of the World: 17%

Research Coverage:

This report provides a detailed picture of the global urinary catheters market. It aims at estimating the size and future growth potential of the market across different segments, such as product, type, usage, application, end user, and region. The report also analyzes factors (such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities) affecting the market growth. It evaluates the opportunities in the market for stakeholders and provides details of the competitive landscape for market leaders. The report also studies micromarkets with respect to their growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the total urinary catheters market. The report forecasts the revenue of the market segments with respect to four major regions.

Reasons to Buy the Report:

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on urinary catheters offered by the top 25 players in the urinary catheters market. The report analyses the urinary catheters market by product, type, usage, application, end user, and region.

Comprehensive information on urinary catheters offered by the top 25 players in the urinary catheters market. The report analyses the urinary catheters market by product, type, usage, application, end user, and region. Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets. The report analyzes the markets for various urinary catheters across key geographic regions.

Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets. The report analyzes the markets for various urinary catheters across key geographic regions. Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the urinary catheters market.

Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the urinary catheters market. Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market ranking and strategies of the leading players in the urinary catheters market.

