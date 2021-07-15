Talent Acquisition & Staffing Technology & Service Market Is Driven By Growing Adoption Of Analytical Tools And Social Media Platform

According to a new market research report published by Acute Market Reports “Global Talent Acquisition And Staffing Technology & Service Market (Category (Marketing & Advertising, Technology, Service); Platform (Internal Referrals, Social Platforms, Other Internet Platforms); Application (BFSI, Education, Energy, Healthcare, IT & Telecommunication, Manufacturing, Retail, Transportation, Others) Market – Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2019 – 2027”, the talent acquisition and staffing technology & service market is set to grow with a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period.

Market Insights

The global talent acquisition and staffing technology & service market is driven by its growing adoption data analytics tools and social media platforms. As the digitalization across the globe is increasing very rapidly, the organizations are leveraging on the advance technology solution to hire the talented employees. The companies are collecting the prospective candidate’s information to develop predictive analytics model to assist in the recruitment process and finding the right candidate for the job.

Furthermore, the companies are shifting towards the digital channel to engage with the employees and prospective candidates. This is accelerating the demand for talent acquisition and staffing technology & services across the globe. Additionally, the increasing focus of the organization on brand building and recruitment marketing is augmenting the market growth.

Marketing and advertising is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 12% during the forecast period. The growth of the market is driven by the increasing shortage of skilled professionals across the globe. This is encouraging the organization to adopt employer branding strategies to attract talent. The companies are adopting several strategies such as employee engagement activities and job posting activities through social media channels to attract prospective candidates.

Asia Pacific is estimated to be the most lucrative region for talent acquisition and staffing technology & services. The growth of the market is driven by the increasing industrialization in the region. Furthermore, the supportive government initiatives in the region to reduce the unemployment and drive the digitalization across the enterprises are accelerating the adoption of talent acquisition and staffing solutions.

Key players in the Talent acquisition and staffing technology & service market are

• Acendre

• ADP LLC.

• BambooHR LLC

• CareerBuilder LLC

• Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.

• IBM Corporation

• Infor

• Krones Incorporated

• Linkedin Corporation

• Lumesse Inc.

• Oracle Corporation

• Paycom Software Inc.

• PeopleFluent Inc

• Randstad Holding NV

• Saba Software Inc.

• SAP SE

• Skillsoft Corporation

• The Adecco Group

• Ultimate Software Group Inc.

• Workday Inc.



The Global Talent Acquisition And Staffing Technology & Service Market is Segmented into:

ATTRIBUTE DETAILS Research Period 2017-2027 Base Year 2018 Forecast Period 2019-2027 Historical Year 2017 Unit USD Billion Segmentation By Category Segment (2017–2027; US$ Bn) By Platform Segment (2017–2027; US$ Bn) By Application Segment (2017–2027; US$ Bn) By Geography Segment (2017–2027; US$ Bn)

