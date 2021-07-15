Retail Printer Market Is Driven By The Ever-growing E-commerce Industry Worldwide

According to a new market research report published by Acute Market Reports “Global Retail Printer Market (Product (Desktop Printer, Industrial Printer, Mobile Printer, Others); Technology (Thermal Transfer Label Printer, Direct Thermal Label Printer, Inkjet Label Printer, Laser Label Printer, Thermal Transfer Paper Printer, Direct Transfer Paper Printer, Impact Paper Printer, Inkjet Paper Printer); Application (Departmental Stores, Warehouse Retailers, Mom & Pop Stores, E-commerce, Supermarkets, Other)) – Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2019 – 2027”, the retail printer market is set to grow with a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period, starting from US$ 3.03 Bn in 2018.

Market Insights

The global retail printer market is driven by rapidly growing e-commerce sector market across the globe. As the adoption of the internet service across the globe is increasing along with the smartphone users, the shoppers are swiftly shifting towards the online retail channels to take advantage of the wide array of options and attractive discount offers. Furthermore, the increasing need for labeling and receipt printing across the warehouse and super market is further aid in the growth of the market. The organization are leveraging on the retail printers to label the product at every stage of supply chain to reduce the complexity and enhance operational efficiency. Additionally, the increasing competition among the market players changing market dynamics are also accelerating the adoption of the retail printers across the globe.

The retail printer market is bifurcated based on the technology market into thermal transfer label printer, direct thermal label printer, inkjet label printer, laser label printer, thermal transfer paper printer, direct transfer paper printer, impact paper printer, inkjet paper printer. The direct transfer paper printer technology accounts for more than 30% share in the revenue due to wide scale adoption across the retail sector for billing application. On the other hand, laser label printer is estimated to grow significantly during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific’s retail printer market is projected to grow extensively with a CAGR of approximately 8% during the forecast period. The market is driven by increasing e-commerce market in the region. The emergence of the e-commerce giants such as Alibaba in the region has led to the development of the numerous applications for the growth of the market. Furthermore, the increasing investment by the retail giants such as Walmart, Amazon in the emerging economies such as India and China is also serving as a major driver for the growth of the market.

Key players in the retail printer market are Avery Dennison Corporation, Brother Industries Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Oki Electric Industry Co. Ltd., Postek Electronics Co. Ltd., SATO Holdings Corporation, Star Micronics Co. Ltd., Toshiba TEC Corporation, TSC Auto Id Technology Co. Ltd., and Zebra Technologies Corporation.

Browse the full report at https://www.acutemarketreports.com/report/retail-printer-market

The Global Retail Printer Market is Segmented into:

ATTRIBUTE DETAILS Research Period 2017-2027 Base Year 2018 Forecast Period 2019-2027 Historical Year 2017 Unit USD Billion Segmentation By Product Segment (2017–2027; US$ Bn) By Technology Segment (2017–2027; US$ Bn) By Application Segment (2017–2027; US$ Bn) By Geography Segment (2017–2027; US$ Bn)

*Complete segmentation list is on report page

Key questions answered in this report

What are the current market trends and dynamics in the retail printer market and valuable opportunities for emerging players?

Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2029

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which is the largest regional market for retail printer?

What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

The worldwide market value of the retail printer market in 2019 and 2020

Which are the key trends driving the global retail printer market growth?

Who are the leading service providers in the retail printer market worldwide?

About Acute Market Reports

Acute Market Reports is a worldwide market research and counseling firm that serves driving organizations, governments, non-legislative associations, and not-for-benefits. We offer our customers some assistance with making enduring enhancements to their execution and understand their most imperative objectives.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 Church St, FL 1 #3514,

New York, NY 10008

United States

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free(US/CANADA): +1-855-455-8662

Website: https://www.acutemarketreports.com