Global Digital Pump Controllers Market to Reach US$ 16.99 Bn by 2027

According to a new market research report published by Acute Market Reports, “Digital Pump Controllers Market By Connectivity (Wired, Wireless), By Distribution Channels (Online, Direct Retail), By Application (Agriculture, Residential, Industrial, Public Sector, and Others Industries), and By Geography (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World)) – Growth, Future Prospects, and Competitive Landscape, 2019-2027”, the global digital pump controllers market is expected to reach US$ 16.99 Bn by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast from 2019 to 2027.

Market Insights

A digital pump controller is an electronic device attached to a pump which eliminates the manual switching of pumps used for pumping water from a reservoir, river, and underground bore wells to an overhead storage tank. Digital pump controllers use electrical sensors to provide accurate data on flow control, level variables, the output pressure of water, etc. In the digital pump controllers, the motor gets automatically switched on when the water level in the overhead tank decreases below the lower limit. In the same way, the pump gets switched off when the tank is full. Therefore, the automatic operation of digital pump controllers decreases the amount of wastewater. This factor is expected to drive the growth of the digital pump controllers market worldwide.

Increase in the installation of water pumps for agricultural, industrial, and public sector applications to meet the growing water demand is driving need for digital pumps, which in turn is driving demand for controllers used for controlling water pumps automatically. The transition from conventional pumps to digitally innovative pumps is estimated to create huge growth opportunities for manufacturers globally. Moreover, the increasing government support for wastewater treatment is predicted to offer significant opportunities for the digital pump controllers market.

An increasing number of wastewater treatment facilities coupled with energy crisis concern and increasing installations of water pumps across the globe are projected to support the market for digital pump controllers. In addition, the adoption of new technologies like SCADA, radiofrequency, mobile apps, etc. offer sound opportunities for the growth of digital pumps and related components.

Digital pump controllers have huge potential in emerging markets of Asia Pacific due to the increasing demand for energy conservation. Moreover, the use of precision farming by farmers is expected to boost the demand for digital pump controllers and its related components.

The digital pump controllers market in the Asia Pacific region is mainly driven by submersible and solar water pumps that are used in agricultural applications, industrial use, etc. Perpetually growing demand for pumps in agriculture sector and subsidies offered on purchase of digital pumps in agricultural sector may pave the way for mass adoption of digital pump controllers.

However, technical know-how of operating electronic gadgets, tough competition from low-cost manufacturers, and technical difficulties in the transition from conventional pumps to the digital pumps are inhibiting the growth of the digital pump controllers market worldwide.

