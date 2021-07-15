Professional Gear Bags Market Is Driven By Growing Usage and Increasing Number of Adventure Travelers

According to a new market research report published by Acute Market Reports “Global Professional Gear Bags Market (Bag Type (Recreational Shooter Gear Bags, Business Traveler Carry-On Bags, Law Enforcement, Camera Bags, Drone & Quad Bags, Aviation Pilot Flight Bags, Emergency Gear Bags, Others); Price (Premium, Mid, Low); Distribution Channel (E-commerce, Specialty Stores, Hypermarkets, Retailers)) – Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2019 – 2027”, the overall professional gear bags market worldwide is expected to reach at US$ 23.60 Bn in 2027 and is set to grow with a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period.

Market Insights

The global professional gear bags market is highly driven by the ability of the professional gear bags to hold the equipment or devices in the specifically designed/desired manner. The increasing cultural events, corporate events, sports, and other activities are increasing the demand for professional gear bags globally. Additionally, the increasing number of travelers and the utilization of professional gear bags among the users are contributing to the growth of the market.

Based on price, the professional gear bags market has been segmented premium, mid, and low. Currently, the mid-price segment holds the largest market share of more than 45% due to its ability to carry and protect the equipment from damage to a certain extent as compared to the lower price segment. The mid-price range bags are easily affordable as compared to the premium price bags. Subsequently, people spend more on mid prices bags, thereby resulting into higher demand.

Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing market due to the increasing travelers in the region. Furthermore, the increasing outdoor activities and professional trekking and camping groups are increasing in the region, which is also demanding for the gear bags. Moreover, the increasing focus on the co-curricular activities in the region such as photography, fishing, training, and others are also demanding for the professional gear bags. India is one of the fastest developing nations in the Asia-Pacific region in terms of economy and population. Similarly, the increasing e-commerce users in the region also contributes in the growth of the market as all the specification with actual product image, enabling the customer to choose which is also driving the professional gear bags market.

Some of the prominent players operating in the professional gear bags market include Jeppesen Sanderson, Inc, Samsonite Ip Holdings S.Ar.L, Lvmh Group, The Vitec Group Plc, Garmin Ltd, Go Professional Cases Inc, Aviation Supplies & Academics, Inc, 5.11 Tactical, Fechheimer Brothers Company, Blackhawk, Vf Corporation, Oakley Inc, The Tiffen Company, Llc, Beretta Corp, Drago Gear, Conterra Inc, North American Rescue Llc, and Rothco Inc.

