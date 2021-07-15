Screen Printing Mesh Market Is Driven By Increasing Adoption Of The Sustainable Printing Process

According to a new market research report published by Acute Market Reports “Global Screen Printing Mesh Market (Material (Nylon, Polyarylate, Polyester, Steel); Filament (Mono Filament, Multi-filament); Substrate (Fabric, Glass, Metal, Paper & Paperboard, Plastic); Application (Textile and Décor, Packaging, Glass & Ceramics, Electronics & Electrical, Advertising & Marketing)) – Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2019 – 2027”, the screen printing mesh market is set to grow with a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period.

Market Insights

The global screen printing mesh market is driven by the growing adoption of the additive manufacturing process across the electronics segment. The organizations are swiftly moving towards the additive manufacturing process to gain greater flexibility. The screen printing offers greater flexibility as compared to the traditional process. It is also more cost-effective for a large volume operation. Moreover, the advancement in screen printing technology is developing multiple new avenues for the growth of the market. The advent of 3D screen printing mesh with better ink retention mesh has contributed significantly towards the growth of the market.

Generally, screen printing mesh technology is mainly used for printing applications that require basic printing quality such as fabric printing, label printing, and corrugated packaging. The technology is not preferred for high-quality printing applications such as barcode printing. This is acting as a major inhibitor for the growth of the market.

The textile industry is one of the most prominent end-users markets. The growth of the market is driven by the growing trend of personalized products. As the competition among the market players is increasing and customer is becoming more demanding, the textile industry is moving toward the digital solution to reduce the production time and provide a tailor-made solution for the customer to gain customer loyalty.

The Asia Pacific is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 5.8% during the forecast period. The growth of the market is driven by the increasing adoption of digital technologies across the industry sector. The companies are moving towards digital solutions to gain an edge over competitors and gain market share. Furthermore, the growing industrialization in the emerging economies of the region is propelling market growth.

Key vendors in the screen printing mesh market are Nakanuma Art Screen Co. Ltd, Haver & Boecker OHG, Asada Mesh Co. Ltd., Nippon Tokushu Fabric Inc., Maishi Wire Mesh MFG, Saati S.P.A., Extris SRL, NBC Meshtec Inc., Weisse & Eschrich GMBH& Co, and Sefar AG.

The Global Screen Printing Mesh Market is Segmented into:

ATTRIBUTE DETAILS Research Period 2017-2027 Base Year 2018 Forecast Period 2019-2027 Historical Year 2017 Unit USD Billion Segmentation By Material Segment (2017–2027; US$ Bn) By Filament Segment (2017–2027; US$ Bn) By Substrate Segment (2017–2027; US$ Bn) By Application Segment (2017–2027; US$ Bn) By Geography Segment (2017–2027; US$ Bn)

*Complete segmentation list is on report page

