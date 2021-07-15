Liquid Process Analyzer Market Is Driven By Growing Demand for the Water & Wastewater Treatment

According to a new market research report published by Acute Market Reports “Global Liquid Process Analyzer Market (Type (Aluminum Analyzers, Ammonia Analyzers, Chlorine Analyzers, Conductivity Analyzers, Dissolved Oxygen Analyzers, Fluoride Analyzers, Liquid Density Analyzers, MLSS Analyzers, Near-Infrared Analyzers, PH/ORP Analyzers, TOC Analyzers, Turbidity Analyzers, Others); End-Use (Food & Beverages, Metal & Mining, Oil & Gas, Petrochemical, Pharmaceutical, Power Generation, Pulp & Paper, Semiconductor Processing, Water & Wastewater)) – Growth, Future Prospects, and Competitive Analysis, 2019 – 2027”, the liquid process analyzer market is set to grow with a CAGR of 6.0 % during the forecast period, starting from US$ 1.85 Bn in 2018.

Market Insights

The global liquid process analyzer market is driven by the rising need for the treatment of the water and wastewater treatment plants across the globe. As the freshwater resources are declining across the globe, the need for the treatment of the wastewater plants is rising rapidly. This is encouraging the adoption of the liquid process analyzers market. Furthermore, stringent government regulation to reduce the water population is driving market growth. The U.S.’s environmental protection agency (EPA) established new standards and regulations regarding the treatment of public drinking water and wastewater. This will encourage the adoption of the liquid process analyzers across the industry verticals to reduce the water contaminants.

The liquid process analyzer market is categorized based on type into the aluminum analyzers, chlorine analyzers, ammonia analyzers, conductivity analyzers, fluoride analyzers, dissolved oxygen analyzers, liquid density analyzers, near-infrared analyzers, MLSS analyzers, TOC analyzers, PH/ORP analyzers, and turbidity analyzers. The PH/ORP analyzers are estimated to grow at a CAGR of more than 8% during the forecast period. The growth of the market is driven by the widespread adoption of the PH/ORP analyzers across several industry verticals including food & beverages, and pharmaceuticals.

Based on geography, North America dominated the liquid process analyzer market in 2018. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to witness a rapid growth of around 8.5% during the forecast period. The increasing water pollution across the region is the primary factor driving the demand for the liquid process analyzers instruments. Furthermore, the increasing demand for the liquid process analyzers instruments across the industry verticals to monitor the industrial process and enhance the operational performance is also driving the market growth. China and India are expected to continue as the major growth engines in Asia Pacific.

Some of the prominent vendors in the liquid process analyzers market are Hach Lange GmbH, Teledyne Technologies Inc., Endress+Hauser AG, The Emerson Electric Company, GE Analytical Instruments, Honeywell International Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Mettler-Toledo International Inc., ABB Ltd. and Yokogawa Electric Corp.

The Global Liquid Process Analyzer Market is Segmented into:

ATTRIBUTE DETAILS Research Period 2017-2027 Base Year 2018 Forecast Period 2019-2027 Historical Year 2017 Unit USD Billion Segmentation By Type Segment (2017–2027; US$ Bn) By End-use Segment (2017–2027; US$ Bn) By Geography Segment (2017–2027; US$ Bn)

*Complete segmentation list is on report page

