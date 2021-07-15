Folding Gluing Machines Market Is Driven By Increasing Demand in Food & Beverage Industry

According to a new market research report published by Acute Market Reports “Global Folding Gluing Machines Market (Machine Type (Semi-Automatic, Automatic) Fold Type (Straight Line Box, Pocket Fold Box, Crash Lock Box, Multi Corner Box); Sheet Size (500 m, 800 m, 1100 m, 1200 m); End User (Food & Beverages, Personal Care & Cosmetics, Electrical & Electronics, Automotive, Healthcare, Others)) – Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis,2019 – 2027”, the overall folding gluing machines market worldwide was valued at US$ 525.1 Mn in 2018 and is set to grow with a CAGR of 5.4 % during the forecast period.

Market Insights

The global folding gluing machines market is highly driven by the end-user industries due to demand for safe packaging. Moreover, the demand from the food and beverage industry is increasing due to large production and a requirement of boxes to storing and shipping the products. There are various food materials including confectioneries which requires coagulated boxes, the folding gluing machines reduce the time and cost for manufacturing of the boxes. The ability of these machines to make boxes according to the required size also a driving factor for the market. However, the initial cost for the machines is high which hampers the growth of the market.

Based on end-user, the folding gluing machines market has been segmented food & beverages, personal care & cosmetics, electrical & electronics, automotive, healthcare, others. Currently, the food and beverages hold the largest market share of over 35% due to the requirement of different sizes of boxes as per the packaging requirement for the product and their capacity. The food and beverages contain various products such as chocolates, food materials, grains, and others which are used as per their weight.

Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing market at a CAGR of 6.1% due to the presence of various large chemical, manufacturing, agriculture, construction, cement, food, and other industries in the region which are using folding gluing machines. Additionally, the developing infrastructure and increasing demand for various products in the food and packaging industry and region is also driving the market. Additionally, the increasing population in countries such as India, and China is also contributing to the market in the region. Moreover, the increasing demand for folding gluing machines in, food, dairy, electronics, and other industries in India and China plays a vital role in the development of the market.

Some of the prominent players operating in the folding gluing machines market include Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft, Bobst Group SA, Barry-Wehmiller Group, Inc., EMBA Machinery AB, Ishikawa Seisakusho Co., Ltd. WILHELM BAHMUELLER Maschinenbau Praezisionswerkzeuge GmbH, Fidia Macchine Grafiche S.r.l., Vijaya Grafiks Inc., Lamina System AB, and Sipack S.r.l.

