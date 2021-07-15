Digital Textile Printing Market Is Driven By Increasing Adoption of the Sustainable Printing Process

According to a new market research report published by Acute Market Reports “Global Digital Textile Printing Market (Printing Process (Roll to Roll, DTG); Ink Type (Acid, Pigment, Reactive, Sublimation, Others); Application (Textile and Décor, Industrial, Soft Signage, Direct to Garment)) – Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2019 – 2027”, the digital textile printing market is set to grow with a CAGR of 16.0% during the forecast period, up from US$ 1.70 Bn in 2018.

Market Insights

The global digital textile printing market is driven by the increasing investment in the education technology sector. The growth of the market is driven by the rising demand for the sustainable printing process across the globe. Over the past five years, a significant shift in the printing industry towards a more environmentally friendly process. This is encouraging the adoption of digital printing that enables organizations to adopt renewable resources while improving print accuracy and reduce wastage & emissions.

Furthermore, the growing concern among the organizations towards the environment health and reduce the carbon footprint is augmenting the demand for digital printing solutions among the textile industry. Additionally, the growing need to enhance the operational efficiency across along with the rising adoption of cloud computing is accelerating the growth of the market.

The textile and décor industry is one of the most prominent end-users markets. The growth of the market is driven by the growing trend of personalized products. As the competition among the market players is increasing and customer is becoming more demanding, the textile industry is moving toward the digital solution to reduce the production time and provide a tailor-made solution for the customer to gain customer loyalty.

The Asia Pacific is projected to grow significantly at a CAGR of more than 19% during the forecast period. The growth of the market is driven by the increasing adoption of digital technologies across the industry sector. The companies are moving towards digital solutions to gain an edge over competitors and gain market share. Furthermore, the growing industrialization in the emerging economies of the region is propelling market growth.

Key vendors in the digital textile printing market are Colorjet, Atexco, Dover Corporation, Agfa Graphics, D.Gen, Electronics for Imaging, Durst Phototechnik, Konica Minolta, Hollanders Printing Systems, Mimaki Engineering, Homer, Ricoh, Roland, Seiko Epson, and Kornit Digital.

