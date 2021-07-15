Centralized Workstation Market Is Driven By Increasing Adoption Of 3D Technologies Across Industries

According to a new market research report published by Acute Market Reports “Global Centralized Workstation Market (Component (Hardware, Software, Service); Operating System (Windows, Linux, UNIX, Others); Type (1 to 1 Workstations, Racked Desktop WS, 1U/2U WS, 1 to many Workstations, On Premise WS, Cloud WS); Application (BFSI, Education, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Media & Entertainment, Engineering & Design, Others)) – Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2019 – 2027”, the centralized workstation market is set to grow with a CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period from 2019 to 2027, starting from US$10.50 Bn in 2018.

Market Insights

The global centralized workstation market is driven by the increasing adoption of 3D technologies across the enterprises. The centralized workstations are widely used across the industrial applications for the management of the multiple computer systems and data streams. These systems can also work on the multiple operating systems with the GPU optimization along with the redundant and standalone disk array. The enterprises are leveraging on 3D technologies such as 3D designing, animation, printing to streamline their business processes and enhance operational performance. These applications require high computation power and dedicated workstations. This is encouraging the demand for centralized workstations across the globe. Furthermore, the increasing need to reduce the cost of operation and enhance operational efficiency is driving the growth of the market.

The centralized workstation market has been widely used across the multiple industry verticals including BFSI, education, healthcare, manufacturing, media & entertainment, engineering & design, and others. The engineering and design segment is estimated to account for the over 20% share in the centralized workstation market. The growth of the market is attributed to the increasing adoption of 3D designing and modeling. The companies are leveraging on the advance designing tools and systems to streamline the process and enhance operational performance. On the other hand, the media & entertainment industry is estimated to grow substantially during the forecast period.

Based on geography, North America dominated the centralized workstations market due to increasing digitalization across the industry verticals. However, Asia Pacific market is estimated to grow significantly with a CAGR of more than 10% during the forecast period due to the increasing adoption of advanced technologies across industrial applications. The supportive government initiatives to promote the digitalization across the industrial facilities are accelerating the adoption of the centralized workforce system. Moreover, the increasing adoption of cloud services in the region is augmenting the market growth.

Some of the prominent vendors in the centralized workstations market are Microsoft Corporation, Dell Inc., Cisco Systems, Red Hat Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., NVIDIA Corporation, Citrix Systems Inc., Super Micro Computer Inc., Lenovo Group Ltd., Secunet AG, VMware, Intel Corporation, and Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

Browse the full report at https://www.acutemarketreports.com/report/centralized-workstation-market

The Global Centralized Workstation Market is Segmented into:

ATTRIBUTE DETAILS Research Period 2017-2027 Base Year 2018 Forecast Period 2019-2027 Historical Year 2017 Unit USD Billion Segmentation By Component Segment (2017–2027; US$ Bn) By Operating System Segment (2017–2027; US$ Bn) By Type Segment (2017–2027; US$ Bn) By Application Segment (2017–2027; US$ Bn) By Geography Segment (2017–2027; US$ Bn)

*Complete segmentation list is on report page

Key questions answered in this report

What are the current market trends and dynamics in the centralized workstation market and valuable opportunities for emerging players?

Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2029

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which is the largest regional market for centralized workstation?

What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

The worldwide market value of the centralized workstation market in 2019 and 2020

Which are the key trends driving the global centralized workstation market growth?

Who are the leading service providers in the centralized workstation market worldwide?

About Acute Market Reports

Acute Market Reports is a worldwide market research and counseling firm that serves driving organizations, governments, non-legislative associations, and not-for-benefits. We offer our customers some assistance with making enduring enhancements to their execution and understand their most imperative objectives.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 Church St, FL 1 #3514,

New York, NY 10008

United States

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free(US/CANADA): +1-855-455-8662

Website: https://www.acutemarketreports.com