Blow Fill Seal Equipment Market Is Driven By Increasing Adoption Of The Sustainable Packaging Alternatives

According to a new market research report published by Acute Market Reports“Global Blow Fill Seal Equipment Market (Product Type (Ampoules, Bottles, Prefilled Syringes & Injectable, Vials); Application (Pharmaceuticals, Food & Beverages, Cosmetics & Personal Care, Others)) – Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2019 – 2027”, the Blow Fill Seal Equipment market is set to grow with a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period, starting from US$ 300.2 Mn in 2018.

Market Insights

The global blow fill seal equipment market is driven by the increasing adoption of sustainable packaging solutions. The rising adoption of the product stewardship policies across all the stakeholders in the packaging ecosystem that encourages the minimization of the environmental impacts is driving the adoption of sustainable packaging across the globe. The increasing focus of the packaging companies on optimizing the packaging to promote the maximum utilization, re-utilization is further driving the demand for the blow fill seal equipment. Furthermore, the emerging middle-class population across the globe along with the changing customer preferences is further propelling the adoption of the blow fill seal equipment across the industry verticals.

The blow fill seal equipment market has been widely used across the multiple industry verticals including food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and personal care and others. The pharmaceutical industry is dominating the blow fill seal equipment market with over 42% share in revenue in 2018. The growth of the market is driven by the superior properties of the blow fill seal equipment for the storage and transportation of the medicines. Moreover, the acceptance of the blow fill seal as a pharmaceuticals packaging technology by the regulatory authorities is further driving the market growth.

The North America market is estimated to contribute more than 25% in the blow seal equipment revenue in 2018. The market is propelled by the large scale production of the pharmaceuticals across the region. North America is one of the leading regions in terms of pharmaceutical production and consumption. This makes it the most lucrative region for the growth of the blow fill seal equipment market. Moreover, the increasing adoption of the blow fill seal technology across other industry verticals such as food & beverages is further driving the growth of the market in the region.

Some of the prominent vendors in the blow fill seal equipment market are Catalent, GEA Group, Brevetti Angela S.R.L., Marchesini Group S.p.A, Hunan CHINASUN Pharmaceutical Machinery CO. Ltd., Sidel S.A., Bosch Packaging Technology GmbH, Serac Inc., RecipharmRommelagKunststoff-MaschinenVertriebsgesellschaft GmbH, Weiler Engineering, SIPA S.P.A., and Unither Pharmaceuticals.

The Global Blow Fill Seal Equipment Market is Segmented into:

ATTRIBUTE DETAILS Research Period 2017-2027 Base Year 2018 Forecast Period 2019-2027 Historical Year 2017 Unit USD Million Segmentation By Product Type Segment (2017–2027; US$ Mn) By Application Segment (2017–2027; US$ Mn) By Geography Segment (2017–2027; US$ Mn)

*Complete segmentation list is on report page

