RCCB Market is Driven by Growing Use of Residual Current Circuit Breaker (RCCB) in Residential Sector

According to a new market research report published by Acute Market Reports “Global RCCB Market (Product Type (Type AC, Type A, Type F, Type B, Type B+); Network Type (2 Pole RCCB, 3 Pole RCCB, 4 Pole RCCB); End-User (Residential, Commercial, Industrial); Power Input (Single Phase, Three Phase)) – Growth,Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2019 – 2027, the overall RCCB market worldwide is set to grow with a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period.

Market Insights

The global RCCB market is highly driven by the technological advancement and increasing applications of RCCB in residential, commercial and industries. These devices protect the human’s life from shocks by disconnecting the main circuit within seconds during any short circuit. The RCCB market is increasing due to increasing renewable and solar energy power plants.

Additionally, the property of RCCB to protect the circuit from further damage after the cut-off also drives the market. The companies are using various strategies for maintaining their position in the market such as by partnership, acquisition, product launches, and others, which also contributes to market growth. For instance, in July 2018, ABB Ltd. acquired GE industrial solutions. This acquisition leads to enhance the ABB electrification business segment, which eventually also drives the thereby ABB’s residual current circuit breaker.

Based on end-user, the RCCB market has been segmented as residential, commercial, and industrial. The residential segment dominates the by end-user segment and holds the largest market share with more than 2/3rd of the market in 2018 and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period due to increasing personal homes, residential building and complexes.

Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing market, growing with a CAGR of more than 9.5% during the forecast period. There has been increased in the development of infrastructure in the region that also contributes to the growth of the market. The increasing disposable income and population in the region also contribute in the growth of the market as various residential complex and row houses are increasing in the region which increases the demand of RCCB owing to driving the market. Moreover, the advancement in technology in the region is also driving the growth of this market.

Some of the major companies ABB Ltd., Siemens AG, Honeywell International Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Eaton Corporation Inc., Hager Group, Havells India Ltd., HPL Electric & Power Limited, Gewiss S.p.A., Rockwell Automation, Inc., Legrand SA, L&T Limited among others.

Browse the full report at https://www.acutemarketreports.com/report/rccb-market

The Global RCCB Market is Segmented into:

ATTRIBUTE DETAILS Research Period 2017-2027 Base Year 2018 Forecast Period 2019-2027 Historical Year 2017 Unit USD Billion Segmentation By Network Type Segment (2017–2027; US$ Bn) By Product Type Segment (2017–2027; US$ Bn) By Power Input (2017–2027; US$ Bn) By End Use (2017–2027; US$ Bn) By Geography Segment (2017–2027; US$ Bn)

*Complete segmentation list is on report page

Key questions answered in this report

What are the current market trends and dynamics in the rccb market and valuable opportunities for emerging players?

Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2029

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which is the largest regional market for rccb?

What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

The worldwide market value of the rccb market in 2019 and 2020

Which are the key trends driving the global rccb market growth?

Who are the leading service providers in the rccb market worldwide?

About Acute Market Reports

Acute Market Reports is a worldwide market research and counseling firm that serves driving organizations, governments, non-legislative associations, and not-for-benefits. We offer our customers some assistance with making enduring enhancements to their execution and understand their most imperative objectives.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 Church St, FL 1 #3514,

New York, NY 10008

United States

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free(US/CANADA): +1-855-455-8662

Website: https://www.acutemarketreports.com