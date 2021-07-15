Pressure Reducing Valve Market Is Driven By Increasing Automation Across The Industry Verticals

According to a new market research report published by Acute Market Reports “Global Pressure Reducing Valve Market (Material (Bronze, Carbon Steel, Cast Iron, Cast Steel, Ductile Iron, Stainless Steel); Pressure (50-200 PSIG, 201-500 PSIG, 501-800 PSIG, Over 800 PSIG); Application (Steam Application, Gas Application, Liquid Application); Industry Verticals (Chemical, Food & Beverage, Hospitality, Oil & Gas, Pharmaceuticals, Power Generation, Pulp & Paper)) – Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2019 – 2027”, the pressure reducing valve market is set to grow with a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period, up from US$1.50 Bn in 2018.

Market Insights

The global pressure reducing valve market is driven by the increasing automation across the industrial facilities. As the competition among the market players is increasing and the profit margins are reducing, the organizations are moving towards the automation to reduce the operation cost and gain operational efficiency. This is encouraging the adoption of the pressure reducing valve to maintain a constant pressure across the pipelines and refineries. Furthermore, the integration for the IoT sensors into the pressure reducing valve is further accelerating the demand in the market. Additionally, the increasing number of oil & gas exploration activities across the globe is augmenting the market growth.

The pressure reducing valve market is segmented based on the application into chemical, food & beverage, hospitality, oil & gas, pharmaceuticals, power generation, and pulp & paper. The chemical industry is leading the market with the majority share of 35% in the pressure reducing valve market. Furthermore, the pressure reducing valves are extensively used in the oil & gas industry to monitor and maintain constant pressure. Furthermore, the stringent government regulations across the countries regarding the safety standards are driving the market growth.

Based on geography, North America generated the largest revenue by holding approximately 38% of the market share. Rapid developments in the industrial sector is the major factor attributed to this high market share. However, Asia Pacific is estimated to grow substantially during the projected timeline. The growth of the market is driven by increasing industrialization across the region. The growing public and private investment in the oil & gas industry also propels the growth of the market. Moreover, the increasing trend of automation across the industry verticals is accelerating the adoption of the pressure reducing valve.

Some of the prominent vendors in the pressure reducing valve market are Fushiman Co. Ltd., Caleffi S.P.A., Armstrong International Inc., Forbes Marshall, Genebre SA, CIRCOR International Inc., HYDAC, Itap Spa, TLV, Spirax Sarco Engineering PLC, Watts Water Technologies Inc., Yoshitake Inc., and HAWE Hydraulik SE.

Browse the full report at https://www.acutemarketreports.com/report/pressure-reducing-valve-market

The Global Pressure Reducing Valve Market is Segmented into:

ATTRIBUTE DETAILS Research Period 2017-2027 Base Year 2018 Forecast Period 2019-2027 Historical Year 2017 Unit USD Billion Segmentation By Material Segment (2017–2027; US$ Bn) By Pressure Segment (2017–2027; US$ Bn) By Application Segment (2017–2027; US$ Bn) By Industry Verticals Segment (2017–2027; US$ Bn) By Geography Segment (2017–2027; US$ Bn)

*Complete segmentation list is on report page

Key questions answered in this report

What are the current market trends and dynamics in the pressure reducing valve market and valuable opportunities for emerging players?

Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2029

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which is the largest regional market for pressure reducing valve?

What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

The worldwide market value of the pressure reducing valve market in 2019 and 2020

Which are the key trends driving the global pressure reducing valve market growth?

Who are the leading service providers in the pressure reducing valve market worldwide?

About Acute Market Reports

Acute Market Reports is a worldwide market research and counseling firm that serves driving organizations, governments, non-legislative associations, and not-for-benefits. We offer our customers some assistance with making enduring enhancements to their execution and understand their most imperative objectives.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 Church St, FL 1 #3514,

New York, NY 10008

United States

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free(US/CANADA): +1-855-455-8662

Website: https://www.acutemarketreports.com