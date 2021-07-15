Wireless Router for VPN Market to Witness High Growth owing to Growing VPN Market Worldwide

According to a new market research report published by Acute Market Reports “Wireless Router for VPN Market (Product Type – 200 Terminal Application; Application- Personal Use, Commercial Use)) – Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2019 – 2027”, the overall wireless router for VPN market worldwide is set to grow with a CAGR of 12.6% during the forecast period.

Market Insights

The wireless router for VPN market is rapidly growing owing to massive use of wireless routers and adoption of VPN solutions in various industries such as BFSI, healthcare, government and others worldwide. The VPN market is growing at a rapid pace to reach more than US$ 15 Bn in 2017. The businesses are using VPN technology for internet which boosts their security and helps in accessing sensitive information. There are numerous benefits of wireless VPN routers such as protection of every device which connects with it, internet browsing safely & anonymously and others. Wireless router for VPN shield’s the data from unauthorized sources by scanning Trojans or malware. Thus, we are expecting wireless router for VPN market to grow tremendously throughout the forecast period.

Based on application, commercial use segment has more than 60% of the market revenue in 2018. Commercial use has the highest share owing to major use of wireless router for VPN in organizations. To ensure safety and security of multiple devices various industries such as technology, government, BFSI, manufacturing, and others. The introduction of wallets and mobile payments and Fintech solutions are also demanding more secure network connection for their clients, which in turn is helping the market to grow. Due to all these factors, we are expecting the commercial use segment to continue leading the wireless router for VPN market during the forecast period.

Based on the geography, North America dominates the wireless router for VPN market with revenue share of more than 30% across the globe. North America is the leader owing to surge in cyber-attacks in the region. In 2017, more than 25% of the organizations experienced attacks on their operational technology. As a result of aforementioned reasons, organizations are grabbing the VPN technology to safe their valuable data. On the other hand, Asia Pacific will be the fastest-growing region throughout the forecast period owing to inclination towards smartphones and rising internet penetration in the region. Rising digitization in emerging economies of China and India are also driving the growth of the market.

Some of the major companies profiled in the report include TP-Link, D-Link Systems, Huawei Technologies , Shenzhen Tenda Technology , Belkin International, NETGEAR, Edimax Technology , AsusTek Computer , Ubiquiti Networks , Zyxel Communications, Buffalo Americas , DoEnter Limited among others.

The Global Wireless Router for VPN Market is Segmented into:

ATTRIBUTE DETAILS Research Period 2017-2027 Base Year 2018 Forecast Period 2019-2027 Historical Year 2017 Unit USD Billion Segmentation By Product Type (2017–2027; US$ Bn) By Application (2017–2027; US$ Bn) By Geography Segment (2017–2027; US$ Bn)

*Complete segmentation list is on report page

