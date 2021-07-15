Smartphones Antenna Market to Witness High Growth owing to High Growth of Mobile Phone Subscribers Worldwide

According to a new market research report published by Acute Market Reports “Smartphones Antenna Market (Product Type – Stamping Antenna, FPC Antenna, LDS Antenna), (Application- Main Antenna, Bluetooth Antenna, Wi-Fi Antenna, GPS Antenna, NFC Antenna)) Market – Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2019 – 2027”, the overall smartphones antenna market worldwide is set to grow with a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period.

Market Insights

The smartphones antenna market is growing owing to massive increase in mobile phone subscribers worldwide. The smartphones market is growing with a rapid pace to shipments reach more than 1.3 Bn in 2018. Smartphone antenna is an internal component in the device which is used to receive signals. Improved reliability and rising data transmission rates while decreasing the transmission power are the major growth drivers for smartphones antenna market. The smartphones are delivering various features such as in-build GPS system, NFC services and others, which are the other major growth factors for smartphones antenna market. As a result of aforementioned factors, we are expecting smartphones antenna market to grow rapidly during the forecast period from 2019-2027.

Based on product, smartphones antenna market divided into three segments stamping antenna, FPC antenna and LDS antenna. FPC antenna segment has the highest market share with more than 60% of the market revenue in 2018. FPC antenna has the highest market share owing to Ethertronics IMD technology to complete all required cellular needs. FPC antenna solution provides strong connectivity over 8 cellular frequency bands and supports to meet other carrier requirements. Due to all these factors, we are expecting the FPC antenna segment to continue leading the smartphones antenna market throughout the forecast period.

Based on the geography, Asia Pacific dominates the market with revenue share of more than 40% across the globe. Asia Pacific has the highest share due to maximum production and consumption of smartphone devices worldwide. In 2018, more than 725 Mn units were shipped in Asia Pacific. Rapid growth of telecommunication industry and high data volume use in the region are the major growth drivers. Rising young population and urbanization in the emerging economies of Asia Pacific such as India and China are the other major growth driver for smartphone antenna market. As a consequence, Asia Pacific to continue leading the smartphones market during the forecast period.

Some of the major companies profiled in the report include Speed Wireless Polytron Technologies, Sunway Communication, Jesoncom Communication Equipment Co., Ltd., Laird plc, Pulse Electronics, Inc., Auden Techno Corporation, Deman Electronics Technology Co. Ltd., Amphenol Corporation, Galtronics Corporation Ltd., Molex, Skycross Inc. among others.

