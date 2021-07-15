Inflatable Tents Market is Driven by Growing Number of Outdoor Activities

According to a new market research report published by Acute Market Reports “Global Inflatable Tents Market (Material (Polyvinyl Chloride, Poly Cotton, Nylon); Type (Self-Erecting, Hybrid Structure); End-User (Military, Commercial Use, Personal, Medical Camp, Others); Capacity (1-3 Person, 4-6 Person, Others)) – Growth, Future Prospects, and Competitive Analysis,2019 – 2027”, the overall inflatable tents market worldwide was valued at US$700.0 Mn in 2018 and is set to grow with a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period.

Market Insights

The global inflatable tents market is highly driven by the increasing outdoor activities such as trekking, camping, biking and increasing trekking group activities across the globe. The inflatable tents are highly adopted by the individuals, medical camps, military users and others due to their large capacity and interior facilities offered by these tents. These tents can provide interior facilities such as lights, chair, sleeping bags and much more comfortable gadgets as compared to the traditional tents. The increasing field application is also driving the market. Moreover, there has been continuous development in the quality of the tents and outdoor activities by the individuals are also boosting the market.

Based on material, the inflatable tents market has been segmented Polyvinyl Chloride, Poly Cotton, and Nylon. The increasing demand for PVC and Poly Cotton is driving the market. The PVC accounts more than 1/3rd of the market share in 2018. The agriculture and horticulture users are demanding for these tents are also supporting the growth of the market with PVC material. Various economies such as the USA, the U.K., China, Russia, and Germany are investing in these tents.

Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region, growing with a CAGR more than 7.0% during the forecast period. The region has the presence of various large agriculture companies in which are adopting inflatable tents. Additionally, the increasing military bases in the region due to political factors and trekking activities in the region is driving the market. Additionally, the increasing border invasion and terrorist activities are increasing the troops to stay in various territories, which is also expected to boost the demand for these tents in the region. Moreover, adventure tourism in China, Japan, India, and others Asian countries also drives the demand for these tents and thus drives the growth of the market.

Some of the major companies Alaska Structures, Inc., The North Face, NorLense SA ZEPELIN, Coleman Company, Inc., Oase Outdoors, Vango, Kampa, Losberger GmbH, BuildairIngeniería, Arquitectura S.A., Exxel Outdoors, LLC, Sunncamp Limited, Skandika GmbH, LANCO Group, and Zempire Camping.

