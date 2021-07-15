General Display Technologies Market to Witness Growth due to Rising Consumer Electronics Sales

According to a new market research report published by Acute Market Reports “General Display Technologies Market (By Product (LCD, LED, AMOLED, OLED, Micro-LED, Others), By Application (Advertising/Information, Stage Performance/Public, Mobile Phone, Smartwatch, Notebook Computer, TV)) – Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2019 – 2027”, the overall general display technologies market worldwide is set to grow with a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period.

Market Insights

Display includes screen that project visualized information such as images, texts and videos to the users. The increase in sales of mobile phones, laptops, tablets, smart watches and TVs is driving the general display technologies market. In 2018 global display market has marked a vigorous growth with an average growth rate of 7.4% during the forecast period. Display is an essential component and acts as an interface between the device and the user. On account of increase in use of touch based technology, demand for higher resolution and fast response time, the general display technologies market is set to grow at an increasing pace. As a result of these factors we expect a boost in general display technologies market.

Based on product type, OLED (Organic light-emitting diode) segment will lead the market. The OLED segment is expected to grow tremendously during the forecast period. In 2019, 373 Mn mobile phones were sold across the globe which in turn drives the OLED technology market. OLED is among the latest display technology that provide benefits of energy efficiency, thinness, vivid color, sunlight readability and bright display. On account of increase in adoption of OLED technology in mobile phones and TVS, the OLED segment shall continue to increase the market for general display technologies. Further, there has been a growth in investments in OLED technology manufacturing facilities. All these factors.

Based on the geography, Asia Pacific governs the general display technologies market worldwide with over 40% of the total market revenue generated worldwide. Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period with consistent electronics sector in China and India. Backed by industrial growth, lower manufacturing costs and government regulations for production in the region, general display technologies market shall flourish. Increase in disposable income and inclination towards consumer electronic product in the region shall drive the growth of general display technologies market. On account of concentrated production and high consumption Asia-Pacific shall continue to dominate the market. Further, presence of large number of global players contribute to the sales in this region. Due to these factors general display technologies market shall boom in the forecast period.

Some of the major companies profiled in the report include Liantronics, Leyard, Daktronics, Unilumin, Absen, Barco, Lighthouse, Yaham, Sansitech, Ledman, Samsung, Japan Display, LG Display, Apple Inc., Everdisplay Optronics, Truly International Holdings Ltd. (Hong Kong), Innolux, Panasonic, Tianma Microelectronics Co. Ltd. and others.

Browse the full report at https://www.acutemarketreports.com/report/general-display-technologies-market

The Global General Display Technologies Market is Segmented into:

ATTRIBUTE DETAILS Research Period 2017-2027 Base Year 2018 Forecast Period 2019-2027 Historical Year 2017 Unit USD Million Segmentation By Product Type (2017–2027; US$ Mn) By Application Type (2017–2027; US$ Mn) By Geography Segment (2017–2027; US$ Mn)

*Complete segmentation list is on report page

Key questions answered in this report

What are the current market trends and dynamics in the general display technologies market and valuable opportunities for emerging players?

Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2029

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which is the largest regional market for general display technologies?

What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

The worldwide market value of the general display technologies market in 2019 and 2020

Which are the key trends driving the global general display technologies market growth?

Who are the leading service providers in the general display technologies market worldwide?

About Acute Market Reports

Acute Market Reports is a worldwide market research and counseling firm that serves driving organizations, governments, non-legislative associations, and not-for-benefits. We offer our customers some assistance with making enduring enhancements to their execution and understand their most imperative objectives.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 Church St, FL 1 #3514,

New York, NY 10008

United States

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free(US/CANADA): +1-855-455-8662

Website: https://www.acutemarketreports.com