Display Controller Market is Driven by Technological Advancements and Increasing Applications in Retail Sector

According to a new market research report published by Acute Market Reports “Global Display Controller Market (Display Type (LCD Controller, Touch screen Controller, Multi-Display Controller, Smart Display Controller, Graphics Display Controller); Application (Appliances, Industrial Control, Medical Equipment, Office Automation, Automotive, Mobile Communication Devices, Entertainment & Gaming,and Others)) – Growth, Future Prospects, and Competitive Analysis, 2019 – 2027”, the overall display controller market worldwide was valued at US$24.60 Bn in 2018 and is set to grow with a CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast period.

Market Insights

The global display controller market is highly driven by the technological advancement and increasing applications of display controller in various industries which includes automobile industry, consumer electronics, retail, medical others. These systems are used for controlling the display on the screen as per the data encoded from time to time. In retail industry, these controllers control the display of the screen to show order number, order time delivery, displays menus, and others.

Additionally, there are various companies which are investing in the market due to growing demand for consumer electronics that contributes to driving the market display controller. Furthermore, various companies are developing new display controller, for improving the efficiency of the displays. For instance, in May 2019, Diodes Inc. launched AL3353, its new LED/LCD boost controller which is suitable for LCD monitors, LCD TVs, and flat panel displays.

Based on the display type, the display controller market has been segmented as an LCD controller, touch screen controller, multi-display controller, smart display controller, graphics display controller. The LCD controller sub-segment holds the more than 36.0% of the market share by type segment and is expected to be the fastest-growing sub-segment during the forecast period.

The LCD controller is defined as a small microprocessor that converts the users’ software code to information that can be understood by the LCD and displays it on the screen. The LCD screen displays characters, images, graphics, and numbers on the display screen. Additionally, the rapid adoption of LCD display controllers by several consumer electronics manufacturers is also boosting the growth of the market.

Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing market due to the presence of China, Japan, India, South Korea, and others developed and developing the country in the region and is expected to grow with a CAGR of 13.4% during the forecast period. The demand for consumer electronics, advanced automobile with display systems and others showing rapid growth due to technological advancement. Additionally, the increasing disposable income also contributes in driving the market in the.

Some of the major companies for the market are LG Display Co., Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Toshiba Corporation, Novatek Microelectronics Corporation, Texas Instruments, Inc., Fujitsu Limited, IntersilCorpration, CyvizAs.Seiko Epson Corporation, Digital View Inc., Solomon Systech Limited and Raio Technology Inc.among others.

The Global Display Controller Market is Segmented into:

ATTRIBUTE DETAILS Research Period 2017-2027 Base Year 2018 Forecast Period 2019-2027 Historical Year 2017 Unit USD Billion Segmentation By Display Type Segment (2017–2027; US$ Bn) By Application Segment (2017–2027; US$ Bn) By Geography Segment (2017–2027; US$ Bn)

*Complete segmentation list is on report page

Key questions answered in this report

What are the current market trends and dynamics in the display controller market and valuable opportunities for emerging players?

Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2029

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which is the largest regional market for display controller?

What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

The worldwide market value of the display controller market in 2019 and 2020

Which are the key trends driving the global display controller market growth?

Who are the leading service providers in the display controller market worldwide?

