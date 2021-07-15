Taiwan Life Insurance Market Report- Size, Share, Statistics, Demand and Revenue | Cathay Life lnsurance Company

ReportsnReports added Taiwan Life Insurance Market Research Report created by Report Consultant, which offers detailed insights, revenue details, and other information regarding the global market, and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and market till 2028. Taiwan Life Insurance Market Report offers detailed information regarding the leading key players operating in the market, their financials, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, apart from future strategies, acquisitions and mergers, and market footprint. Taiwan Life Insurance Market also provides a comparative analysis of the market dynamics pre and post Covid19 outbreak.

Top Company Profile Analysis in this Report

Cathay Life lnsurance Company Ltd

Fubon Life Assurance Company Ltd

Nan Shan Life Insurance Company Ltd

Shin Kong lnsurance Company Ltd

China Life Insurance Company Ltd – Taiwan

Taiwan Life Insurance Company Ltd

Mercuries Life Insurance Company Ltd

Chunghwa Post Company Ltd

Transglobe Life Insurance Inc

Far Glory Life Insurance Company Ltd

Taiwan Life Insurance Market Report provides in-depth market analysis, information and insights into the Taiwanese life insurance segment. This report provides a detailed outlook by product category for the Taiwanese life insurance segment. It provides values for key performance indicators such as gross written premium, claims paid and penetration during the review period (2015-2019) and forecast period (2019-2024). The report gives a comprehensive overview of the Taiwanese economy and demographics, and provides detailed information on the competitive landscape in the country.

Taiwan Life Insurance Market Report brings together research, modeling and analysis expertise, giving insurers access to information on segment dynamics and competitive advantages, and profiles of insurers operating in the country. The report also includes details of insurance regulations, and recent changes in the regulatory structure.

Key Highlights-

– Key insights into the dynamics of the Taiwanese life insurance industry.

– Comparison of Taiwanese life insurance segments, along with premium and claim trends.

– A comprehensive overview of the Taiwanese economy, government initiatives and investment opportunities.

– Taiwanese insurance regulatory frameworks evolution, key facts, taxation regime, licensing and capital requirements.

– Taiwanese life insurance industrys market structure giving details of retail and commercial lines of business.

– Details of the competitive landscape, M&A and competitors profiles.

Scope of this Report-

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the life insurance segment in Taiwan –

– It provides historical values for the Taiwanese life insurance segment for the reports 2015-2019 review period, and projected figures for the 2019-2024 forecast period.

– It offers a detailed analysis of the key categories in the Taiwanese life insurance segment, and market forecasts to 2024.

– It profiles the top life insurance companies in Taiwan and outlines the key regulations affecting them.

Reasons to Buy this Report-

– Make strategic business decisions using in-depth historic and forecast market data related to Taiwanese life insurance segment, and each category within it.

– Understand the demand-side dynamics, key market trends and growth opportunities in the Taiwanese life insurance segment.

– Assess the competitive dynamics in the life insurance segment.

– Identify growth opportunities and market dynamics in key product categories.

Single User License: US $ 3999

Table of Contents

Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Chapter 2 Economy Overview

Key Macroeconomic Indicators

GlobalData Country Risk Index

Chapter 3 Summary Trend and KPIs

Penetration and Growth

Premiums

Premiums Share and Consumer Segments

Chapter 4 Regulatory Risk

Evolution

Key Facts

Licensing Requirements

Chapter 5 Business Performance and Market Share

Life Insurance

Chapter 6 Distribution Overview

Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape

Chapter 8 Competitor Profiles

Chapter 9 Consumer Insight Survey

Chapter 10 Appendix