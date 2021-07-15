UK Pre-Retirement Pensions Market Report- Worldwide Analysis, Size and Forecasts to 2023 | Prudential, Lloyds Banking Group

ReportsnReports added UK Pre-Retirement Pensions Market Research Report created by Report Consultant, which offers detailed insights, revenue details, and other information regarding the global market, and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and market till 2028. UK Pre-Retirement Pensions Market Report offers detailed information regarding the leading key players operating in the market, their financials, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, apart from future strategies, acquisitions and mergers, and market footprint. UK Pre-Retirement Pensions Market also provides a comparative analysis of the market dynamics pre and post Covid19 outbreak.

Top Company Profile Analysis in this Report-

Aviva

Prudential

Lloyds Banking Group

Phoenix Group Holdings

Zurich Financial Services

BlackRock

Fidelity

LV=

Quilter

Rothesay Life

Royal London

Pension Insurance Corporation (PIC)

Just Group

Canada Life

Threadneedle Pensions

Aegon

PensionBee

Yolt

Starling Bank

Lumio

Money Dashboard

Single User License: US $ 3450 

Table of Contents
1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1.1. COVID-19 will cause uncertainty in the pensions space
1.2. Key findings
1.3. Critical success factors
2. THE STATE PENSION
2.1. The UK population is aging, squeezing the state pension
2.2. The state pension is insufficient and funding is under pressure
2.3. Almost half ofindividuals retire upon reaching the SPA
2.4. Individuals believe the state pension will help fund their retirement
3. THE PRIVATE PENSION MARKET SIZE AND COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
3.1. Workplace pensions make up the largest share of the market
3.2. Royal London and Rothesay Life lead the market for pensions
4. TRENDS IN SAVING FOR RETIREMENT
4.1. Auto-enrollment has boosted individual pension savings
4.2. There has been a shift away from DB schemes
4.3. Pension pot characteristics and saving attitudes
4.4. The impact of COVID-19 on consumer attitudes towards pensions
5. PENSIONS ENGAGEMENTAND ADVICE
5.1. A substantial proportion of individuals do not receive financial advice on their pension plans
5.2. Customers are rarely actively engaged with their retirement saving
5.3. Open finance and pensions dashboards can improvepension awareness and engagement
5.4. Improving awareness of pension income closer to retirement is another area of focus
6. APPENDIX
6.1. Abbreviations and acronyms
6.2. Definitions
6.3. Methodology
6.4. Secondary sources
6.5. Further reading

