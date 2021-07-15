Virtual Care Market Report-COVID19 Impact Analysis And Key Players | Koninklijke Philips N.V, Allscripts Healthcare

ReportsnReports added Virtual Care Market Research Report created by Report Consultant, which offers detailed insights, revenue details, and other information regarding the global market, and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and market till 2028. Virtual Care Market Report offers detailed information regarding the leading key players operating in the market, their financials, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, apart from future strategies, acquisitions and mergers, and market footprint. Virtual Care Market also provides a comparative analysis of the market dynamics pre and post Covid19 outbreak.

Virtual Care is the intersection between digital technologies and healthcare delivery systems. By integrating new and existing digital technologies such as telehealth, connected medical devices, remote monitoring, mobile device apps, and electronic health records, healthcare systems can expand their services to patient populations whenever and however is most convenient to each individual patient. By allowing patients to interact with their healthcare providers digitally, patients are encouraged to seek out continual care without having to incur the consequences of unnecessary travel, limited access to care services, or lost days of work.

Virtual Care offerings allow healthcare systems to greatly expand their patient population reach. This is especially important when dealing with populations living in remote rural regions. Rural areas are generally far less equipped with specialized health services, which can make seeking and receiving treatment for serious chronic or emergency conditions problematic. Through employing digital routes of care, healthcare systems can also ensure that patient populations that are unable to travel, such as the elderly and the injured, are not making unnecessary trips to healthcare facilities when a simple virtual doctor visit would suffice.

The Virtual Care space includes a rich ecosystem of players across the telehealth and remote patient monitoring segments. Telehealth is the capability to perform healthcare visits, checkups, and drug prescription acquisitions over live chat, video, or telephone. Remote patient monitoring technologies enable healthcare systems to track patients vital signs and biomarkers in their own homes. One example of this is the daily monitoring of blood pressure, weight, and blood sugar levels that are transmitted to a physician for continual tracking without requiring a patient to appear physically in the physicians office.

This report explores the theme of Virtual Care, through coverage of Telehealth and Remote Patient Monitoring.

