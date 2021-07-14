Biosurgery Market: Trends, Share, Size, Demands and Future Development

Biosurgery Market report consists of market analysis by regions, especially North America, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan, and India, focusing on top manufacturers in the global market, with production, price, revenue, and market share for each manufacturer. The report also includes the market drivers and market restraints that are derived from SWOT analysis. This market research report offers an in-depth overview of product specification, technology, product type, and production analysis considering major factors such as revenue, cost, gross and gross margin. A world-class Biosurgery Market report showcases all the recent developments, product launches, joint ventures, mergers, and acquisitions by the several key players and brands that are driving the market.

“The biosurgery market projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5%.”

Request for FREE Sample Report: To Know the Impact of COVID-19 on this Industry @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=403383

Factors such as the growing geriatric population and corresponding chronic diseases, increasing volume of surgeries and prevalence of severe trauma injuries, and rising need for effective blood loss management in patients are expected to drive the growth of this market during the forecast period of 2018 to 2023. However,stringent regulatory framework and the requirement of skilled personnel for the effective use of biosurgery products may challenge market growth to a certain extent in the coming years.

Some of the major market players in the biosurgery market are

Johnson & Johnson (US),

Sanofi (France),

Baxter(US),

C.R. Bard (US),

Integra LifeSciences (US),

MAQUET(Sweden),

Medtronic(Ireland),

Cohera Medical (US),

Hemostasis(US),

Stryker(US),

B.Braun(Germany),

CSL (Australia),

Pfizer (US),

and CryoLife (US).

“The surgical sealants and adhesives segment is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.”

On the basis of product, the biosurgeryis broadly segmented into bone-graft substitutes, soft-tissue attachments, hemostatic agents, surgical sealants and adhesives, adhesion barriers, and staple-line reinforcement agents. The surgical sealants and adhesives segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment can be attributed to a large number of commercially available sealants and their higher utilization (as compared to other biosurgery products) by surgeons in various surgeries.

“Asia Pacific to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.”

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period (2018 to 2023). The region’s large geriatric population, large patient population, improving healthcare infrastructure, growing medical tourism, and epidemiological shift from infectious to chronic diseases are driving the growth of this market.

Break of primary participants from supply side was as mentioned below:

By Company Type – Tier 1–42%, Tier 2–35% and Tier 3–23%

– Tier 1–42%, Tier 2–35% and Tier 3–23% By Designation – C Level–28%, Director Level–35%, Others–37%

– C Level–28%, Director Level–35%, Others–37% By Region – North America–35%, Europe–25%, Asia Pacific–19%, Latin America- 11%, and the Middle East and Africa–10%

Research Coverage:

The report analyzes the biosurgery market and aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of this market based on various segments such as product, application, and region. The report also includes a product portfolio matrix and product pipeline analysis of biosurgery products available in the market and are under one of the clinical trial phases respectively. The report also provides a competitive analysis of the key players in this market along with their company profiles, product offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Reasons to Buy the Report

The report will enrich established firms as well as new entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the market, which, in turn, would help them, garner a greater share of the market. Firms purchasing the report could use one or any combination of the below-mentioned strategies tostreng then their position in the market.

This report provides insights into the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on product portfolios offered by the top players in the global biosurgery market. The report analyzes this market by product, application, and region.

Comprehensive information on product portfolios offered by the top players in the global biosurgery market. The report analyzes this market by product, application, and region. Product Enhancement/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming trends and product launches in the global biosurgery market

Detailed insights on upcoming trends and product launches in the global biosurgery market Market Development: Comprehensive information on the lucrative emerging markets by product, application, and region

Comprehensive information on the lucrative emerging markets by product, application, and region Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products or product enhancements, growing geographies, recent developments, and investments in the global biosurgery market

Exhaustive information about new products or product enhancements, growing geographies, recent developments, and investments in the global biosurgery market Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, product offerings, and capabilities of leading players in the global biosurgery market

Enquire Here for, Report Enquiry, Discount and Customization @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/inquirybeforebuy.aspx?name=403383

Table of Contents

1 Biosurgery Market: Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.2.1 Markets Covered

1.2.2 Years Considered for the Study

1.3 Currency

1.4 Limitations

1.5 Stakeholders

2 Biosurgery Market: Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.1.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.1.2.2 Key Industry Insights

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.2.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.2.2 Top-Down Approach

2.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

2.4 Assumptions for the Study

3 Biosurgery Market: Executive Summary

4 Biosurgery Market: Premium Insights

4.1 Biosurgery Market: Overview

4.2 APAC: Biosurgery Market, By Type & Country (2017)

4.3 Geographic Snapshot of the Biosurgery Market (2017)

4.4 Geographic Mix: Biosurgery Market, 2016 — 2023 (USD Million)

4.5 Biosugery Market: Developing vs Developed Markets, 2018 vs 2023 (USD Million)

5 Biosurgery Market: Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Drivers

5.2.1 Rising Geriatric Population

5.2.2 Increasing Volume of Surgeries and Prevalence of Severe Trauma Injuries

5.2.3 Strong Focus on R&D Leading to the Launch of New and Advanced Products

5.2.4 Rising Need for Effective Blood Loss Management in Patients

5.3 Market Restraints

5.3.1 High Price of Biosurgery Products & Rising Cost of Surgical Procedures

5.4 Market Opportunities

5.4.1 Untapped Emerging Markets

5.5 Market Challenges

5.5.1 Stringent Regulatory Framework

5.5.2 Requirement of Skilled Personnel for the Effective Use of Biosurgery Products

6 Industry Insights

6.1 Industry Trends

6.1.1 Increasing Market Consolidation

6.1.2 Rising Focus on Product Developments & Launches

6.1.3 Growing Demand for Dental Bone-Graft Substitutes

6.1.4 Growing Preference for Gelatin-Based Adhesives & Hydrogels in Surgical Procedures

6.2 Regulatory Analysis

6.2.1 North America

6.2.1.1 US

6.2.1.2 Canada

6.2.2 Europe

6.2.3 APAC

6.2.3.1 Japan

6.2.3.2 China

6.2.3.3 India

6.3 Strategic Benchmarking

6.3.1 Biosurgery Market: Product Portfolio Analysis

6.3.2 Natural/Biological Sealants & Adhesives: Product Portfolio Analysis

6.3.3 Synthetic & Semisynthetic Sealants & Adhesives: Product Portfolio Analysis

6.3.4 Hemostatic Agents: Product Portfolio Analysis

6.3.5 Adhesion Barriers: Product Portfolio Analysis

6.3.6 Soft-Tissue Attachments: Product Portfolio Analysis

6.3.7 Bone-Graft Substitutes : Product Portfolio Analysis

7 Biosurgery Market, By Product

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Bone-Graft Substitutes

7.2.1 Demineralized Bone Matrix

7.2.2 Synthetic Bone Grafts

7.2.3 Bone Morphogenetic Proteins

7.2.4 Other Bone-Graft Substitutes

7.3 Soft-Tissue Attachments

7.3.1 Synthetic Meshes

7.3.2 Biological Meshes

7.3.2.1 Allografts

7.3.2.2 Xenografts

7.4 Hemostatic Agents

7.4.1 Thrombin-Based Hemostatic Agents

7.4.2 Oxidized Regenerated Cellulose-Based Hemostatic Agents

7.4.3 Combination Hemostatic Agents

7.5 Surgical Sealants and Adhesives

7.5.1 Natural/Biological Sealants and Adhesives

7.5.1.1 Natural/Biological Sealants and Adhesives, By Type

7.5.1.1.1 Fibrin Sealants

7.5.1.1.2 Collagen-Based Sealants

7.5.1.1.3 Gelatin-Based Sealants

7.5.1.1.4 Albumin-Based Sealants

7.5.1.1.5 Other Natural/Biological Sealants

7.5.1.2 Natural/Biological Sealants and Adhesives, By Origin

7.5.1.2.1 Human Blood-Based Sealants and Adhesives

7.5.1.2.2 Animal-Based Sealants and Adhesives

7.5.2 Synthetic and Semi-Synthetic Sealants and Adhesives

7.5.2.1 Peg Hydrogels

7.5.2.2 Cyanoacrylate-Based Sealants and Adhesives

7.5.2.3 Urethane-Based Sealants and Adhesives

7.5.2.4 Other Synthetic and Semi-Synthetic Sealants and Adhesives

7.6 Adhesion Barriers

7.6.1 Synthetic Adhesion Barriers

7.6.1.1 Hyaluronic Acid-Based Adhesion Barriers

7.6.1.2 Regenerated Cellulose-Based Adhesion Barriers

7.6.1.3 Peg-Based Adhesion Barriers

7.6.1.4 Ther Synthetic Adhesion Barriers

7.6.2 Natural Adhesion Barriers

7.6.2.1 Collagen & Protein Adhesion Barriers

7.6.2.2 Fibrin-Based Adhesion Barriers

7.7 Staple-Line Reinforcement Agents

8 Biosurgery Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Orthopedic Surgery

8.3 General Surgery

8.4 Neurological Surgery

8.5 Cardiovascular Surgery

8.6 Reconstructive Surgery

8.7 Gynecological Surgery

8.8 Urological Surgery

8.9 Thoracic Surgery

9 Biosurgery Market, By Region

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.2 Canada

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.2 UK

9.3.3 France

9.3.4 Italy

9.3.5 Spain

9.3.6 Rest of Europe (RoE)

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.4.1 Japan

9.4.2 China

9.4.3 India

9.4.4 Rest of Asia Pacific

9.5 Latin America

9.5.1 Brazil

9.5.2 Mexico

9.5.3 Rest of Latin America

9.6 Middle East and Africa

10 Biosurgery Market: Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Market Share Analysis

10.2.1 Surgical Sealants and Adhesives

10.2.2 Hemostatic Agents

10.2.3 Bone-Graft Substitutes

10.2.4 Adhesion Barriers

10.2.5 Soft-Tissue Attachments

10.3 Competitive Situations and Trends

10.3.1 Product Launches and Approvals

10.3.2 Agreements and Partnerships

10.3.3 Acquisitions

10.3.4 Expansions

11 Company Profiles

(Business Overview, Products Offered, Recent Developments, SWOT Analysis, MnM View)*

11.1 Baxter International, Inc.

11.2 B.Braun Melsungen AG

11.3 C.R. Bard

11.4 Johnson & Johnson

11.5 Medtronic, PLC.

11.6 MAQUET Holding B.V. & Co. Kg. (Getinge Group)

11.7 Cohera Medical Inc.

11.8 Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corporation

11.9 Commonwealth Serum Laboratories (CSL)

11.10 Hemostasis, LLC

11.11 Sanofi

11.12 Pfizer Inc.

11.13 Stryker Corporation

11.14 Cryolife, Inc.

*Business Overview, Products Offered, Recent Developments, SWOT Analysis, MnM View Might Not Be Captured in Case of Unlisted Companies.

12 Appendix

12.1 Insights of Industry Experts

12.2 Discussion Guide

12.3 Knowledge Store: Marketsandmarkets’ Subscription Portal

12.4 Introducing RT: Real-Time Market Intelligence

12.5 Available Customizations

12.6 Related Report

12.7 Author Details

Purchase the Report Directly @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=403383