Global 5G Tester Market to Expand at a CAGR of 15.7% between 2019 and 2027

According to a new market research report published by Acute Market Reports, “5G Tester Market (by Product Type (Network Analyzers, Signal Analyzers, Signal Generators, and Oscilloscopes), by End-user (Network Equipment Manufacturers, Mobile Manufacturers, Telecom Service Providers), by Industry Vertical (Consumer Electronics, IT & Telecom, Automotive and Transportation, Healthcare, Retail, and Others (Media & Entertainment, etc.)), by Geography (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World)) – Growth, Future Prospects, and Competitive Landscape, 2019 -2027”, the global 5G tester market is estimated to be valued at US$ 1,975.6 Mn by the end of 2027, growing at a 15.7% CAGR during the forecast period from 2019 to 2027.

Market Insight

The market for 5G testers is currently in the growing stage and demand will only surge in the coming years with widespread deployment and commercialization of 5G network technology. One of the major factors driving demand for advanced network technology like 5G and related testing equipment is the imminent need for high-speed, seamless network connectivity between connected devices in autonomous vehicles, smart medical devices, and household appliances among others.

The paradigm shift towards digitalization is leading to increased adoption of advanced technologies including Internet of Things, Big Data, and Artificial Intelligence among others. The adoption of aforementioned technologies will demand exponential expansion in bandwidth, paving the way for 5G network technology expansion and related testing equipment. According to a recent study conducted by Acute Market Reports, the number of connected devices globally is estimated to exceed 20.0 Mn by 2021, driving demand for 5G testers worldwide. IT & Telecom and smartphone manufacturers are among the earliest adopters of 5G testers and along with automotive manufacturers, will continue to witness strong adoption during the forecast period. The anticipated growth will be driven by growing expenditure on the ICT infrastructure and proliferation of smartphones and tablets. The technical complexities involved in 5G infrastructure may pose challenges to the 5G technology testing process, driving demand for efficient testing equipment.

Some of the leading manufacturers profiled in the research study include Keysight Technologies, Anritsu, Rohde & Schwarz, Spirent Communications, VIAVI Solutions Inc., LitePoint, Polaris Networks, Artiza Networks, Inc., T&VS Limited, Analog Devices, Inc., Tektronix, Inc., and Teledyne Technologies among others. To gain early movers advantage and penetrate market, 5G tester manufacturers are focusing on forming strategic partnerships or alliances with established telecom operators, and other participants involved in the entire 5G ecosystem across different countries. These alliance/partnerships are aimed at evaluating the 5G readiness of respective countries. In addition, manufacturers will be required to implement strategies that accelerate innovation and time to market.

