User Activity Monitoring Market to hit US$ 5,321.3 Mn in 2027 and Expected to Grow with CAGR of 14.5% across the Forecast Period from 2019 to 2027

According to a new market research report published by Acute Market Reports “User Activity Monitoring Market (by Component Type – Solution and Service; by Technology – Behavior Analytics, Log Management, Auditing & Reporting and Others; by Installation Type – Proxy-based and Agent-based; by Application – System Monitoring, Application Monitoring, File Monitoring, Network Monitoring and Database Monitoring; by Deployment Model – Cloud Deployment and On-premise Deployment; by Industrial Vertical – Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), Retail, IT & Telecommunication, Government & Defense, Healthcare, Manufacturing and Others) – Growth, Future Prospects, and Competitive Analysis, 2019 – 2027”, the global user activity monitoring market set to hit the market value of US$ 5,321.3 Mn in 2027 and expected to witness significant CAGR of 14.5% throughout the forecast period from 2019 to 2027.

Market Insights

User Activity Monitoring (UAM) refers to tools that offer monitoring and tracking of end-user behavior on networks, devices, and other IT resources. Several enterprises adopt user activity monitoring tools to enable detecting and eliminating insider threats, with malicious intent or with unintentional. User activity monitoring, also enables enterprises to track suspicious behavior and mitigate risks to evade data breaching damage, or to minimize damages. The primary aim of user activity monitoring is to protect information while ensuring compliance and availability with data security and privacy regulations. User activity monitoring offers multiple levels of monitoring compared to traditional methods. UAE monitors each level of user activity, encompassing every system, application, data, and network actions that users take.

Overall user activity monitoring market is segmented based on component, technology, installation type, deployment model, application area, and industrial vertical. Database monitoring is expected to grow with higher growth rate across the forecast period. Database Activity Monitoring (DAM) tools offer powerful, non-intrusive, immediate benefits for compliance and security, and long-term platform for comprehensive protection of databases and applications. North America was the largest market for activity monitoring market in 2018, majorly due to early adoption for activity monitoring services to reduce such risks. Demand for activity monitoring is higher in the U.S. due to stringent corporate governance regulations.

Competitive Insights:

Key players in the user activity monitoring market include Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Micro Focus, Centrify Corporation, Securonix Security Analytics, Digital Guardian, CyberArk Software Ltd., TSFactory LLC., Balabit Corporation, Forcepoint, Taramind Inc., ObserveIT, Systancia, Splunk, IS Decisions and RSA Security Solutions among others. The activity monitoring market players are espousing numerous strategies to thrive in the fragmented market. Service providers are focusing on advancements with consideration of potential acts of violence against organizational resources. Similarly, key players of the market are focusing on mergers and acquisitions to sustain their place in the market. For instance, in April 2019, Digital Guardian announced to invest additional US$ 30 Mn to cater to rising demand from enterprises around the world for advanced next-generation activity monitoring solution. Similarly, Balabit Corporation and Lieberman Software announced the joint sale and marketing initiative to offer privileged access management solution.

