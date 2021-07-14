Industrial IoT Market Is Driven By Increasing Digitization And Government Initiatives And Policies In Industrial Sectors

According to a new market research report published by Acute Market Reports “Global Industrial IoT Market (Component (Solution [Analytics, Data Management, Remote Monitoring, Security Solutions, Others] Service [Managed, Professional] Platform [Application Management, Connectivity Management, Device Management]); Application (Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Food & Beverages, Energy & Utility, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation & Logistics, Others)) – Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2019 – 2027”, the Industrial IoT market was valued at US$ 160.0 Bn in 2018 and is set to grow with a CAGR of 29% during the forecast period.

Market Insights

The Industrial IoT market is propelled by the government policies for the endorsement of the Industry 4.0 revolution. In 2011, Germany first launched the model of the Industry 4.0 under its High Tech Strategy 2020 with the objective to create a digitally connected decentralized network, where connected device, equipments and machineries that can communicate with each other. Under the program the Germany’s government plans to invest billions to develop latest technologies in the manufacturing industry. Similarly, in 2011, U.S. president Barack Obama launched a series of initiatives and policies for the development of next generation manufacturing facilities. The U.S. government launched an “Advance Manufacturing Partnership” initiative to derive digitalization among industrial sector. These initiatives are injecting the funds in the market to accelerate the adoption of the advance technologies among the manufacturers.

Food & beverages industry is also embracing the industrial IoT solutions due to the increasing demand for high quality products, lower price and traceability on large scale. The advance manufactories facility can assist organizations increase the productivity, reduce the cost of production and manage the complex supply chain. Similarly, aerospace and defense sector is shifting toward the advance manufacturing technologies to reduce the overall cost of production and increase profit margins. As the customers in the aerospace & defense are becoming more demanding in terms of customization and delivery timeline, the companies are moving towards digital solutions to create a more agile and predictive production process to meet the customer’s requirement.

Asia Pacific is projected to grow considerably during the forecast period. This is driven by the growing digitalization among the industrial sector. For instance, in 2015, the Chinese government also launched “Made in China 2025” and “Internet Plus” strategies to boost the adoption of technology among industrial sector. The key players in the Industrial IoT market space are ABB Ltd, General Electric Company, ARM Holding PLC, Cisco Systems Inc., Atmel Corporation, Bosch, Intel Corporation, Honeywell International, IBM Corporation, Huawei Technologies, NEC Corporation, Siemens AG, Microsoft Corporation, Texas Instruments, and Rockwell Automation Inc.

Browse the full report at https://www.acutemarketreports.com/report/industrial-iot-market

The Global Industrial IoT Market is Segmented into:

ATTRIBUTE DETAILS Research Period 2017-2027 Base Year 2018 Forecast Period 2019-2027 Historical Year 2017 Unit USD Billion Segmentation By Component Segment (2017–2027; US$ Bn) By Application Segment (2017–2027; US$ Bn) By Geography Segment (2017–2027; US$ Bn)

*Complete segmentation list is on report page

Key questions answered in this report

What are the current market trends and dynamics in the industrial iot market and valuable opportunities for emerging players?

Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2029

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which is the largest regional market for industrial iot?

What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

The worldwide market value of the industrial iot market in 2019 and 2020

Which are the key trends driving the global industrial iot market growth?

Who are the leading service providers in the industrial iot market worldwide?

About Acute Market Reports

Acute Market Reports is a worldwide market research and counseling firm that serves driving organizations, governments, non-legislative associations, and not-for-benefits. We offer our customers some assistance with making enduring enhancements to their execution and understand their most imperative objectives.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 Church St, FL 1 #3514,

New York, NY 10008

United States

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free(US/CANADA): +1-855-455-8662

Website: https://www.acutemarketreports.com