Global Gastric Electrical Stimulators Market Is Expected To Reach US$ 192.2 Mn by 2027

The latest market report published by Acute Market Reports “Global Gastric Electrical Stimulators Market – Growth, Future Prospects, Competitive Analysis, 2019- 2027,” the global gastric electrical stimulators market was valued at US$ 108.3 Mn in 2018, and is expected to reach US$ 192.2 Mn by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2019 to 2027.

Market Insights

Pharmacological medicines have been found ineffective in the treatment of gastroparesis in diabetic and elderly population worldwide. Gastric electrical stimulation of the abdominal region has been developed as a viable treatment option in the last few decades for treatment of gastroparesis and obesity. It provides huge opportunity for medical device companies to enter the market due to existence of few players such as Medtronic, Plc, ReShape Lifesciences, Inc etc. However, manufacturers need to rectify drawbacks of implantable gastric electrical stimulators such as gastric bleeding, implant site pain, gastric perforation etc.

High-frequency gastric stimulators are holding the largest market share in gastric electrical stimulators market. The chief parameters influencing its market growth are excellent clinical outcomes during treatment of gastroparesis such as reducing the severity of nausea and vomiting. Its long battery life further increases its demand in the gastric electrical stimulators market. Low-frequency gastric stimulators are applied in the serosa region of stomach as an external device to increase the amplitude of gastric slow waves and thereby improve the gastric emptying time in diabetic and elderly patients.

Gastroparesis is dominating the indication segment for gastric electrical stimulation market. It is recognized by clinical manifestation such as delayed gastric emptying, chronic constipation, nausea and vomiting. The risk factors associated with gastroparesis are diabetes, gastric ulcers, old age etc. Obesity is on a constant rise worldwide due to growing incidence in children and adults of all age group. Increasing consumption of junk food, sedentary lifestyle, and stress are responsible for the occurrence of obesity at an early age.

North America represents a market share of 42.5% and is the clear leader in global regional segment for gastric electrical stimulators market. The primary factors influencing its market growth are rising prevalence of gastrointestinal disorders. In the last 2 decades, there has been substantial increase in the number of diabetic patients suffering with gastroparesis in the United States. Increasing consumption of fast food further delays gastric emptying time and provides lucrative market opportunity for gastric electrical stimulators market growth. Europe accounts for 35.2% market share on account of rising prevalence of obesity and geriatric population suffering with delayed gastric emptying time. Strategic agreement between clinical research institute and medical device manufacturers will further bolster the gastric electrical stimulators market growth in the region. Asia Pacific holds 15.7% market share and is set to register impressive growth in the near future owing to developing healthcare infrastructure and rising public health awareness related to gastroparesis and obesity and its effective treatment by electrical stimulation device.

Medical device companies pioneering in gastric electrical stimulators market are Medtronic, Plc., IntraPace, Inc., ReShape Lifesciences, Inc. and Rishena Co., Ltd.

Key Market Movements:

Rising prevalence of gastroparesis and obesity worldwide

Existence of few players provides lucrative market opportunity for medical device manufacturers to enter in gastric electrical stimulators market

Unsatisfactory clinical outcomes in treatment of gastroparesis by traditional pharmacology therapies will further bolster the gastric electrical stimulators market

Browse the full report Gastric Electrical Stimulators Market – Growth, Future Prospects, Competitive Analysis, 2019 – 2027 report at https://www.acutemarketreports.com/report/gastric-electrical-stimulators-market

The Global Gastric Electrical Stimulators Market is Segmented into:

ATTRIBUTE DETAILS Research Period 2017-2027 Base Year 2018 Forecast Period 2019-2027 Historical Year 2017 Unit USD Million Segmentation By Product (2017–2027; US$ Mn) By Indication (2017–2027; US$ Mn) By Geography Segment (2017–2027; US$ Mn)

*Complete segmentation list is on report page

Key questions answered in this report

What are the current market trends and dynamics in the gastric electrical stimulators market and valuable opportunities for emerging players?

Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2029

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which is the largest regional market for gastric electrical stimulators?

What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

The worldwide market value of the gastric electrical stimulators market in 2019 and 2020

Which are the key trends driving the global gastric electrical stimulators market growth?

Who are the leading service providers in the gastric electrical stimulators market worldwide?

About Acute Market Reports

Acute Market Reports is a worldwide market research and counseling firm that serves driving organizations, governments, non-legislative associations, and not-for-benefits. We offer our customers some assistance with making enduring enhancements to their execution and understand their most imperative objectives.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 Church St, FL 1 #3514,

New York, NY 10008

United States

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free(US/CANADA): +1-855-455-8662

Website: https://www.acutemarketreports.com