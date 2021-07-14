Software-defined Data Center Market to hit US$ 165.3 Bn in 2027 and Expected to Grow with CAGR of 16.4% across the Forecast Period from 2019 to 2027

According to a new market research report published by Acute Market Reports “Software-defined Data Center Market (by Component Type – Hardware, Software and Service; by Type – Software-defined Computing, Software-defined Storage, Software-defined Data Center Networking and Automation & Orchestration; by Data Center Size – Mid-sized Data Center, Enterprise Data Center and Large Data Center; by Industrial Vertical – Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), Retail & E-Commerce, IT & Telecommunication, Government & Defense, Education, Healthcare, Manufacturing and Others) – Growth, Future Prospects, and Competitive Analysis, 2019 – 2027”, the global Software-defined Data Center market set to hit the market value of US$ 165.3 Bn in 2027 and expected to witness significant CAGR of 16.4% throughout the forecast period from 2019 to 2027.

Market Insights

A Software-Defined Data Center (SDDC) refers to data storage facility in which all elements of the infrastructure such as storage, networking, and security are virtualized and delivered as service. Provisioning, deployment, monitoring & automation and configuration & operation of the infrastructure is abstracted from hardware and executed in software. Several largest technology delivering organizations in the Internet network space adopted such approach to drive cost savings and improve manageability for multiple types of workloads. These architectures use commodity hardware components that are combined with proprietary technologies such as custom applications, platforms, and containers.

Overall software-defined data center market is segmented based on component, type, data center size, and industry vertical. Software-defined data center networking segment accounted to be the largest segment throughout the forecast period. Software-Defined Network (SDN) offers to move the network control plane to the software running on server. This improves programmability, efficiency, and extensibility. SDN is one of the most developed and favored software-defined technologies in recent years. North America was the largest market for software-defined data centers in 2018, chiefly due to early adoption of networking and cloud-based technology across multiple industrial verticals. Similarly, Asia Pacific market initiated to catch-up with significant pace in software-defined data center market primarily due to rapidly growing end-use industries.

Competitive Insights:

Major players in the software-defined data center market include Nutanix, Microsoft Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., The Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Red Hat, Inc., Vmware, Inc., Dell EMC, International Business Machines Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., and NEC Corporation among others. The software-defined data center service providers are espousing multiple strategies to thrive in the fragmented market ecosystem. Key players of the market are aiming on technological advancements as well as distinguishing their service offerings through advanced and user-friendly value propositions to sustain their place in the market. For instance, in January 2019, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. introduced the arm-powered server-class products that solidified the arm’s future in the data center space. Similarly, in May 2018, The Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company announced the acquisition of Plexxi Inc. that expected to help HP Enterprise to deliver simplicity and speed to consumers by strengthening software-defined portfolio.

