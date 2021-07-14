Global Floating Wind Turbines Market expected to grow at a CAGR of 30.81% during the forecast period from 2019 to 2027

According to a new market report published by Acute Market Reports, “Global Floating Wind Turbines Market (By Foundation Type (Spar-Buoy, Tension-leg Platform, Semi-submersible), By Water Depth (Below 50m and Above 50m), By Turbine Capacity (Less Than 5MW and Greater Than 5MW) – Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Landscape, 2019 – 2027”, the global floating wind turbines market is expected to witness a growth of 30.81% CAGR across the forecast period of 2019 to 2027.

Product Insights

The global floating wind turbines market is projected to reach at US$ 19.9 Bn in 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 30.81% across the forecast period of 2019 to 2027. In the last decade, the unrestrained use of fossil fuels consumption has increased the global temperature. According to NASA, average temperature of earth is increased by 0.8 °C since 1880. Approval of Paris Agreement in 2016 reinforced the global retort against threat of climate change. Countries across the globe agreed upon united approach to keep global temperature rise below 2°C above pre-industrial level. To reduce the impact of global warming, many countries of the world are switching to clean and renewable energy source such as wind, solar, etc. Floating wind turbines are the turbines that are mounted on floating foundation in deep water. Technological advancements in turbine technology and upward investments from private and public sector players in exploring and increasing renewable energy share in use are some of the factors driving the market of floating wind turbines worldwide.

The global floating wind turbines market, based on foundation type was dominated by semi-submersible type in 2018. Economic benefits offered by semi-submersible foundation made it a first choice. Being built onshore, this type of foundation incurs less cost during assembling and transportation. Further, based on geography, Europe garnered the largest market share in floating wind turbines market in 2018. European governments are strongly supporting sustainable and environment friendly electricity generation and are also backing companies to focus on research and development for reducing the overall cost of turbine. In addition, European Union is aiding new projects of renewable energy by providing financial support and subsidy to turbine manufacturing companies. Moreover, governments of the region are signing Power-Purchasing Agreements (PPAs) with companies that are installing floating wind turbines. Such initiatives are boosting the confidence of the players to invest more in floating wind turbines market. As of 2018, over 14% of total power demand in EU was fulfilled by wind energy from already installed capacity of 178.5 GW. Out of this installed capacity, offshore wind has 18.5 GW of capacity which contributes to 2% of EU power demand.

Competitive Insights:

Some of the major players profiled in the floating wind turbines market include Siemens Gamesa Renewable energy, MHI Vestas offshore wind A/S, Goldwind, Enercon GmbH, Senvion S.A., Nordex SE, General Electric Company, Ideol SA, Equinor ASA, Repsol S.A., CoensHexicon Ltd., among others. These companies are partnering with other companies for gaining larger market share. Also, these companies are investing in R&D for increasing the turbine capacity.

For instance, in June 2019, Equinor ASA, a turbine manufacturing company based at Norway confirmed the project of building a floating wind farm at Canary Island, Spain. This 200MW floating wind farm is one of the largest ever planned wind farms. Also, in January 2019, Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy launched its turbine which has a capacity of 10MW and produces 30% more energy annually than its predecessor. Similarly, in September 2018, WindPlus ordered 3 MHI Vestas turbines of capacity 8.4MW each for their WindFloat Atlantic project. This installation will make the WindFloat Atlantic project one of the largest and most powerful turbines ever installed in sea.

Browse the full report at https://www.acutemarketreports.com/report/floating-wind-turbines-market

The Global Floating Wind Turbines Market is Segmented into:

ATTRIBUTE DETAILS Research Period 2017-2027 Base Year 2018 Forecast Period 2019-2027 Historical Year 2017 Unit USD Billion Segmentation By Foundation Type Segment (2017-2027; US$ Bn) By Water Depth Segment (2017-2027; US$ Bn) By Turbine Capacity Segment (Bn) By Geography Segment (2017-2027; US$ Bn)

*Complete segmentation list is on report page

Key questions answered in this report

What are the current market trends and dynamics in the floating wind turbines market and valuable opportunities for emerging players?

Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2029

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which is the largest regional market for floating wind turbines?

What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

The worldwide market value of the floating wind turbines market in 2019 and 2020

Which are the key trends driving the global floating wind turbines market growth?

Who are the leading service providers in the floating wind turbines market worldwide?

About Acute Market Reports

Acute Market Reports is a worldwide market research and counseling firm that serves driving organizations, governments, non-legislative associations, and not-for-benefits. We offer our customers some assistance with making enduring enhancements to their execution and understand their most imperative objectives.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 Church St, FL 1 #3514,

New York, NY 10008

United States

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free(US/CANADA): +1-855-455-8662

Website: https://www.acutemarketreports.com