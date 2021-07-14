Global Dermal Fillers Market Expected to Grow At a CAGR of 6.6% During the Forecast Period

The latest market report published by Acute Market Reports “Dermal Fillers Market: Growth, Future Prospects, and Competitive Analysis, 2019 – 2027” the dermal fillers market expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period from 2019 to 2027.

Market Insights

The global dermal fillers market is growing effectively from 2019 to 2027 accredited to the rise in interest for minimally invasive procedures along with improved technology expansion on a global scale. North America (U.S.) led the market in 2018. Improved working age female population and increasing awareness about new facial aesthetic and other dermatology procedures are major factors driving the growth of the market. The demand for cosmetic procedures has become gradually popular in countries such as Canada, U.S., France, U.K., Germany, Poland, Italy, India, China and the Middle East. In 2017, around 7 million botulinum injections utilized for general cosmetic procedures in the U.S. market. Moreover, in 2016, more than 2.4 million hyaluronic acid dermal filler procedures performed in the U.S alone. The increasing trend for facial fillers and cosmetic injections are in demand, more than 15.3 Mn minimally invasive cosmetic procedures performed in the U.S. For e.g. trends in the plastic surgery, include vampire face-lift, autologous fat transfer, tear-trough augmentation, Kybella, BTL Vanquish ME, Fraxel and others.

Top producers are mainly focusing on new product expansion in the developing nations. The increasing number of partnerships with small-scale providers and alliance by top medical aesthetic industry players internationally will drive the growth of the market in the near future. For instance, in 2017, Nestle Skin Health (Galderma) added Restylane Refyne and Restylane Defyne products with XpresHAnTechnology in their mainstream product range. In 2017, BOTOX Cosmetics received FDA approval for the impermanent enhancement of forehead lines in adults. Increasing popularity of dermal fillers, FDA-approved hyaluronic acid-based synthetic products and surging procedures for wrinkle removal, lip augmentation and rhinoplasty will drive the demand in near future. The market participants in Europe at present are willing to invest in innovative technologies and advances in facial aesthetic applications.

Key Market Movements:

Globally, the dermal fillers is growing at a CAGR of 6.6% for the period from 2019 to 2027

North America dominated the global market in 2018 on account of sophisticated number of minimally invasive cosmetic procedures along with increased awareness

The Europe market will gain traction due to its improved infrastructure, large patient pool and new technology expansion

Growing number of partnerships, strong pipeline products for dermal fillers, and increased medical expenditure in the emerging nations will drive the overall demand

Major players in this vertical are Allergan plc, Nestle Skin Health (Galderma), Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. KGaA, Advanced Aesthetics Technologies, Inc., Suneva Medical, AQTIS Medical, Teoxane Laboratories, Bioha Laboratories, Dr. Korman Laboratories Ltd., Laboratoires Vivacy, SCULPT Luxury Dermal Fillers LTD, Prollenium Medical Technologies and others.

Browse full report at https://www.acutemarketreports.com/report/dermal-fillers-market

The Global Dermal Fillers Market is Segmented into:

ATTRIBUTE DETAILS Research Period 2017-2027 Base Year 2018 Forecast Period 2019-2027 Historical Year 2017 Unit USD Million Segmentation By Product Type (2017–2027; US$ Mn) By Material (2017–2027; US$ Mn) By Application (2017–2027; US$ Mn) By Geography (2017–2027; US$ Mn)

*Complete segmentation list is on report page

Key questions answered in this report

What are the current market trends and dynamics in the dermal fillers market and valuable opportunities for emerging players?

Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2029

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which is the largest regional market for dermal fillers?

What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

The worldwide market value of the dermal fillers market in 2019 and 2020

Which are the key trends driving the global dermal fillers market growth?

Who are the leading service providers in the dermal fillers market worldwide?

About Acute Market Reports

Acute Market Reports is a worldwide market research and counseling firm that serves driving organizations, governments, non-legislative associations, and not-for-benefits. We offer our customers some assistance with making enduring enhancements to their execution and understand their most imperative objectives.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 Church St, FL 1 #3514,

New York, NY 10008

United States

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free(US/CANADA): +1-855-455-8662

Website: https://www.acutemarketreports.com