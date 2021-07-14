Growing Consumption In Hotel, Restaurants And Spa Centers Is Expected To Fuel The Tissue Paper Market Growth

According to a new market research report published by Acute Market Reports “Global Tissue Paper Market (Product Type (Toilet paper, Kitchen & hand towels, Napkins, Facial tissues, Others,); Raw Material (Wood Free, Wood Containing, Recovered Paper,); Application (Residential Usage, Commercial Usage); Distribution Channel (Supermarkets, Online Channels, Departmental Store)) – Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis,2019 – 2027”, the overall tissue paper market worldwide was valued at US$19.5 Bn in 2018 and is set to grow with a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period.

Market Insights

Tissue paper provides various advantages which include reduction of risk of communicable diseases for instance flu & cold, moreover, it also prevents from bacterial infections, therefore the demand for the tissue paper is increasing. These products are useful for cleaning and sanitization purpose. There are different types of tissue papers which has different applications based on demand and usage. The rising awareness of communicable diseases and hygiene among working women is a major factor boosting the market.

There are several tissue paper manufacturers such as Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Kimberly Clark Corporation, NiceNex s.a.r.l, Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA and others that provide various tissue paper products globally. Additionally, Jeesr Industries a Morocco-based company manufactures the tissue paper from 100% virgin pulp. The new innovation in tissue paper market drives the market. However, the issue associated with the tissue paper production, which leads to environmental concerns such as emission of toxic gases, water pollution and others which leads to the increasing global warming.

Based on product type, the toilet paper segment is considered to dominate the market with a market share of 32% in 2018. According to the Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC) the US, Germany and Japan are considered to be the largest consumers of toilet paper. North America has the largest market share in the tissue paper market in 2018. However, Asia-Pacific market is considered to be the fastest-growing market due to increasing disposable income and increasing expenditure for healthcare and rising awareness about hygiene segment. Additionally, the presence of Japan, China, India in the region are the major contributors for the growth of the market. Moreover, increasing tourism and hospitality in the region is also driving the tissue paper market in the region. Lastly, presence of various major hotels in the region also contributes in fueling the market, as hotels consume large amount of toilet papers, napkins and other types of tissue paper.

Some of the prominent players operating in the tissue paper market include Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Procter & Gamble Inc., Kimberly Clark Corporation, Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA, Clearwater paper Corp, NiceNex s.a.r.l, Kruger Products L.P, Sofidel Group, MPI Papermills Inc., CMPC Tissue S.A., Unicharm Corporation, Metsä Group, Cascades Inc., and WEPA Hygieneprodukte GmbH.

