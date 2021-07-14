Rising Need Among The Retailers To Reduce The Inventory Shrinkage Is Driving The RFID Sensors Market Growth

According to a new market research report published by Acute Market Reports “Global RFID Sensor Market (Product (RIFD Tags, RFID Readers, Middleware); Application (Government, Healthcare & Lifescience, Industrial, Retail, Transportation & Logistics, Others); Frequency (Low Frequency, High Frequency, Ultra-High Frequency)) – Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2019 – 2027”, the RFID Sensor market was valued at US$ 12.5 Bn in 2018 and is set to grow with a CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period.

Market Insights

The global RFID sensors market is driven by their rising need amount the organization to reduce the inventory shrinkage in the supply chain. The organizations are incurring heavy losses in the supply chain due to lack of effective inventory tracking technology. As per the U.S.’s National Retail Federation Report, the retailers have lost more than $40 Bn in 2016 due to inventory shrinkage. The losses are mainly credited to the thefts, supplier fraud, and paperwork errors. Therefore, to address this challenge, retailers are leveraging on the RFID sensors to keep track of their inventories and assets. Further, the increasing adoption of RFID sensors among public transportation and security applications are accelerating market growth. Additionally, the emergence of the IoT is presenting myriad opportunities for the growth of the market.

Government sector is projected to grow significantly during the forecast period. The governments across the globe are leveraging on the RFID sensors to keep track of their assets. The governments have mandated the use of RFID sensors in the vehicles for the payment of the toll taxes. Moreover, government organizations are also using RFID tags to keep track of the sensitive document. The RFID sensors are used for the law enforcement and security application. The law enforcement agencies are using the RFID tags to keep track of the prisoners on parole and probation. Additionally, government organizations are also using RFID sensors for access control and short-range communication.

Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The market is driven by the growing e-commerce and retail sector in the region. Asia has emerged as one of the fastest-growing regions in the e-commerce space. The region dominates the global B2C e-commerce landscape with the majority share. Furthermore, the supportive government regulations related to mandating the use of RFID sensors among automotive and public transportation for the asset management and toll tax collection is also driving the market.

The Global RFID Sensor Market is Segmented into:

ATTRIBUTE DETAILS Research Period 2017-2027 Base Year 2018 Forecast Period 2019-2027 Historical Year 2017 Unit USD Billion Segmentation By Product Segment (2017–2027; US$ Bn) By Frequency Segment (2017–2027; US$ Bn) By Application Segment (2017–2027; US$ Bn) By Geography Segment (2017–2027; US$ Bn)

*Complete segmentation list is on report page

Key questions answered in this report

What are the current market trends and dynamics in the rfid sensor market and valuable opportunities for emerging players?

Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2029

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which is the largest regional market for rfid sensor?

What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

The worldwide market value of the rfid sensor market in 2019 and 2020

Which are the key trends driving the global rfid sensor market growth?

Who are the leading service providers in the rfid sensor market worldwide?

