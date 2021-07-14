Global Video Streaming Market to Grow at a CAGR of 17.7% between 2019 and 2027

According to a new market report published by Acute Market Reports, “Global Video Streaming Market (By Solution (Transcoding and Processing, Video Management, Video Delivery and Distribution, Video Analytics, Video Security and Others), By Streaming Type (Live Video Streaming and Video on Demand Streaming), By Platform (Desktops & Laptops, Gaming Consoles, Smartphones & Tablets and Smart TV), By Deployment Mode (Cloud and On-premise), By End-user (Enterprise and Consumer)) – Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Landscape, 2019 – 2027”, the global video streaming market is expected to witness a growth of 17.7% CAGR during the forecast period from 2019 to 2027.

The global video streaming market was valued at US$ 38.11 Bn in 2018 and is expected to witness a considerable growth, expanding at a CAGR of 17.7% during the forecast period from 2019 to 2027. Communication media have become the primary way of interaction owing to the innovation and discovery of several new technologies. Today, video streaming is one of the widely used communication systems. Such type of communications are a good alternatives for face-to-face conferences, and are therefore very useful for coping with many problems caused by distance. In the last decade, the digital landscape has changed significantly. The use of video content on the internet is expected to claim more than 80% of all web traffic in the coming years.

The video streaming market is segmented based on solution, streaming type, platform, deployment mode, end-user and geography. Based on platform, smartphones & tablets segment led the market in 2018. Rapid increase in the video streaming is mainly due to the huge growth in sales of smart devices, especially smartphones & tablets as they have become the major video content creators. As a result, evolution of technology and low cost of mobile devices is one of the major factor driving the growth of video streaming market. Furthermore, based on geography, the video streaming market was dominated by North America in 2018. The region is expected to reign during the forecast period from 2019 to 2027. The growth is mainly backed by the rising demand for high speed internet connectivity and video on-demand streaming.

Major players in the video streaming market include Netflix, Inc., Amazon.com, Inc., Hulu, Google, Inc., Microsoft Stream, Adobe Inc., Akamai Technologies, Inc., Apple Inc., AT&T Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Kaltura, Inc., IBM Cloud Video (Ustream, Inc.), and Wowza Media Systems, LLC among others. The major players are focusing on taking up strategies such as new product/service development, innovation in the existing services, partnerships, etc. to withstand and flourish in the competitive market surroundings.

ATTRIBUTE DETAILS Research Period 2017-2027 Base Year 2018 Forecast Period 2019-2027 Historical Year 2017 Unit USD Billion Segmentation By Solution Segment (2017-2027; US$ Bn) By Streaming Type Segment (2017 – 2027; US$ Bn) By Platform Segment (2017 – 2027; US$ Bn) By Deployment Mode Segment (2017 – 2027; US$ Bn) By End-user Segment (2017 – 2027; US$ Bn) By Geography Segment (2017-2027; US$ Bn)

What are the current market trends and dynamics in the video streaming market and valuable opportunities for emerging players?

Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2029

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which is the largest regional market for video streaming?

What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

The worldwide market value of the video streaming market in 2019 and 2020

Which are the key trends driving the global video streaming market growth?

Who are the leading service providers in the video streaming market worldwide?

