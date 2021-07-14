Technological Advancements And Growing Military Activities Worldwide To Enhance The Image Intensifier Units Market

According to a new market research report published by Acute Market Reports “Global Image Intensifier Units Market (Diameter (18 mm, 25 mm, 40 mm, 75 mm, 150 mm) Application (Bioluminescence, Combustion, LIBS, PIV, LIF), End User (Military, Healthcare, Consumer electronics, Industrial)) – Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2019 – 2027”, the overall image intensifier units market worldwide is set to grow with a CAGR of more than 4.9% during the forecast period from 2019 to 2027, starting from US$ 850.0 Mn in 2018.

Market Insights

The global image intensifier units market is highly driven by increasing demand for high-speed imaging in various industries. Technological advancements is an additional factor that has made the image intensifier units more robust and useful compared to the traditional ones. Development of digitalized night vision goggles, other such imaging devices is enabling the companies to enhance their existing product portfolio, and provide more advanced products in the market. Furthermore, with growing military activities across major regions, the demand for numerous effective and supportive equipment has drastically increased. This fuels the demand for image intensifier units in military and defense industry. Moreover, increasing government investment with an aim of providing advanced technologies in the military and defense sector is also stimulating the market growth across the globe. However, limited operational hours and increasing use of refurbished devices are likely to hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

Based on application, the image intensifier units market is segmented as LIBS, Combustion, PIV, Bio luminance, and LIF. The LIF system segment is anticipated to dominate the market during the forecast period due to its high growth. LIF has capability of high-speed imaging and laser technology that helps in conducting rapid and accurate breakdown of the turbulent combustion technique. It advantages have augmented its demand and thus increased its market size. Based on the geography, North America dominated the global image intensifier units market by holding a market share of nearly 40% to the total revenue generated.

As North America is one of the most progressive regions with regard to the adoption of advanced technologies, the demand for image intensifier units is much higher in this region. Countries such as US and Canada have always been ahead in adopting highly advanced tools to ensure the safety of its defense forces. Thus, based on the rising need to counter the increasing number of terrorist attacks, North America experiences a significant growth during the forecast period. Europe and Asia-Pacific also hold a significant market share based on their strong military base and increasing requirement of advanced devices for safety and improvement of the defense system.

Some of the major companies profiled in the report include Harris, Armasight Inc., Thales Group, Inframet, PHOTONIS Technologies SAS, Canon Medical Systems, Night Owl, HARDER.digital GmbH, Roper Scientific, Argus Imaging BV, ATN, Meomed.cz, Bushnell, Yukon Advanced Optics, Dantec Dynamics, ProxiVision GmbH, TAK Technologies Pvt. Ltd., DEP Technologies, and OPTEXIM JSC and Photek, among others.

