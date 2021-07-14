Growing Need For Effective Network Infrastructure Fueling The Hyperscale Data Centers Market Growth

According to a new market research report published by Acute Market Reports “Global Hyperscale Data Centers Market (Component (Solutions, Services), Application (BFSI, Government, IT & Telecom, Entertainment & Media), End-User (Cloud Providers, Colocation Providers, Enterprises)) – Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2019 – 2027”, the overall hyperscale data centers market worldwide is set to grow with a CAGR of 17.5% during the forecast period from 2019 to 2027, starting from US$ 18.55 Bn in 2018.

Market Insights

The global hyperscale data centers market is highly driven by growing demand for online services such as social networking, gaming websites, and live channels. These online services are generating large volume of data, which needs proper storage and processing facilities. Development and installation of hyperscale data centers enable to provide such storage and processing support. Additionally, cloud computing has also generated a significant change in the data storage requirements and rapid growth of cloud computing is expected also to generate high demand for cloud resources and data centers. Hyperscale data centers are largely adopted by big technology giants such as IBM, Amazon, Google and so on. As there is growth in the IT industry due to technological advancements, the rapid growth in computing technologies is also propelling the demand for hyperscale data centers. Based on high penetration of internet and mobile technologies, and growing computing essentials, hyperscale data centers are emerging as one of the fastest-growing technologies in the IT infrastructure world.

Though, hyperscale data centers projects growth opportunities, factors such as consumption of large amount of power, high heat generation, negative impact on environment, storage limitations and the high installment cost are some factors that limit the growth of this market.

Based on type of components, networking equipment segment is likely to dominate the hyperscale data center market by holding market share of around 30%. Significant increase in size of IT facilities is expected to support the widespread business operations. This generates demand for smooth data transfer and data integration. Effective network infrastructure is required for proper integration of a large number of servers and storage devices and ensure effective communication and sharing of the enterprise data. This is primarily driving the demand for networking equipment, and thus fuels the growth of this market.

Based on the geography, North America dominates the hyperscale data centers market by holding largest market share of the total revenue generated worldwide. This market position is mainly attributed to the technological advancements and increasing adoption of cloud-based solution for big data storage and cloud computing. Additionally, US being a technological hub, is experiencing growth in cloud computing industry. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a highest CAGR during the forecast period. Emerging countries in this region has strong presence of OTT providers and telecom operators. Countries such as India, and China have a strong internet penetration rate, and thus provides high growth opportunities to the service providers. These countries also offer expansion opportunities based on large customer base, and low cost of production.

Some of the major companies profiled in the report include Schneider Electric SE, NVIDIA Corporation, Sandisk LLC, Lenovo Group Ltd., IBM Corporation, Intel Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., Dell, Inc., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Cavium, Inc., and Broadcom Ltd. among others.

