Growing Demand For Advanced Tools For Optimizing And Managing Data Exchange In Media Industry Boosting The Demand Side Platform (DSP) Software Market Growth

According to a new market research report published by Acute Market Reports “Global Demand Side Platform (DSP) Software Market (Deployment Model (Cloud, On-premise), Organization Size (Small size business, Medium size business, Large enterprises), Industry Verticals (Consumer, retail and restaurants, BFSI, Media & entertainment, Travel and transportation, Government)) – Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2019 – 2027”, the overall Demand Side Platform (DSP) Software market worldwide is set to grow with a CAGR of more than 25% during the forecast period from 2019 to 2027, starting from US$ 6.83 Bn in 2018.

Market Insights

The global demand side platform (DSP) software market is highly driven by increasing digital marketplace. Demand side platform offer various advantages such as real-time bidding, easy management, and enhanced campaign reporting. These advantages making it easier for user to opt for this system and thus enhance the rate of adoption of demand side platform across various industries. Additionally, the media industry is growing rapidly which has created demand for augmenting and organizing data exchange accounts in the media industry through a single common interface. This is the major factor driving the growth of the market. However, high cost of the software solutions and lack of technical experts are likely to restrain the market growth during the forecast period.

Based on deployment model, the demand side platform software market is segmented into cloud-based and on-premise model. The on-premise model dominates the market as it is a traditional deployment method. However, technological advancements have enabled development of cloud-based models that are increasingly being adopted across the globe. This segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 25% during the forecast period. Based on the geography, North America dominated the global demand side platform software market by holding a market share of nearly 35% to the total revenue generated. Factors such as growing adoption of advanced advertising tools, enhanced use of digital advertising, and online buying and selling in this region, and digitization are driving the demand side platform software market in this region. Asia-Pacific offers lucrative growth opportunities to the local and international players operating in the demand side platform (DSP) software market. Factors such as huge population base, increasing penetration of digital technology, high investment opportunities are expected to contribute to the growth of demand side platform software market.

Some of the prominent players operating in the DoubleClick, MediaMath, Gravity4, Dataxu, Choozle, Inc., Rocket Fuel, Rubicon Project, Criteo, IgnitionOne Platform, ExactDrive, Amobee DSP, and AppNexus Console among others.

Browse the full report at https://www.acutemarketreports.com/report/demand-side-platform-dsp-software-market

The Global Demand Side Platform (DSP) Software Market is Segmented into:

ATTRIBUTE DETAILS Research Period 2017-2027 Base Year 2018 Forecast Period 2019-2027 Historical Year 2017 Unit USD Billion Segmentation By Deployment Model Segment (2017–2027; US$ Bn) By Organization Size Segment (2017–2027; US$ Bn) By Industry Verticals Segment (2017–2027; US$ Bn) By Geography Segment (2017–2027; US$ Bn)

*Complete segmentation list is on report page

Key questions answered in this report

What are the current market trends and dynamics in the demand side platform dsp software market and valuable opportunities for emerging players?

Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2029

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which is the largest regional market for demand side platform dsp software?

What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

The worldwide market value of the demand side platform dsp software market in 2019 and 2020

Which are the key trends driving the global demand side platform dsp software market growth?

Who are the leading service providers in the demand side platform dsp software market worldwide?

About Acute Market Reports

Acute Market Reports is a worldwide market research and counseling firm that serves driving organizations, governments, non-legislative associations, and not-for-benefits. We offer our customers some assistance with making enduring enhancements to their execution and understand their most imperative objectives.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 Church St, FL 1 #3514,

New York, NY 10008

United States

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free(US/CANADA): +1-855-455-8662

Website: https://www.acutemarketreports.com