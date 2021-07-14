Growing Construction Industry to Boost the Cable Protection Tubes Market

According to a new market research report published by Acute Market Reports “Cable Protection Tubes Market (By Product Type (Rigid Cable Protection Tubes, Flexible Cable Protection Tubes), By Material Type (Metallic, Non-Metallic), By Application (Industrial, Residential, Commercial)) – Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2019 – 2027”, the overall cable protection tubes market worldwide is set to grow with 6.30% CAGR during the forecast period.

Market Insights

Cable protection tubes market is governed by the increasing construction industry and growing IT & telecommunication industry worldwide. The construction industry is one of the largest in the world economy. More than US$ 10.0 Tn are spent on construction related goods & services every year. Cable protection tubes have been used due to its benefits such as higher cable safety, enhance cable performance, reduced time for maintenance and others. Major market players emphasize on new product launch so as to introduce newer products for specific applications such as industrial manufacturing & processing. For this, mergers & acquisitions have been among the important strategies in the market. For instance, in 2017, Atkore International acquired two companies Flexicon Limited and Calpipe Industries LLC. This has helped the company to strengthen its product portfolio and global presence.

Based on product type, cable protection tubes market is led by flexible cable protection tubes segment. In 2018, flexible cable protection tubes contributed to more than 60% of the total revenue generated worldwide. Flexible cable protection tubes are moisture-resistant and are easy to bend and install. Flexible cable protection tubes are commonly installed inside walls such as wood or metal frame walls and concrete block structures. On account of these reasons, we are expecting flexible cable protection tubes to lead the market throughout the forecast period.

Based on geography, North America is the largest regional market for cable protection tubes. North America is the largest market due to replacement of the traditional electrical equipment with enhanced high-quality systems. We are expecting a rapid growth in the Asia Pacific region due to rising construction industry in the region, mainly in China and India. On account of increasing electricity demand from developing economies and various government schemes are driving the market. For instance, in India, government launched “One Nation-One Grid-One Price” program in 2016 to interlink all state and national grids to achieve single tariff plan in the whole country. Due to increasing urbanization and consumer spending on electrical installation, the market here is expected to register rapid growth in years to come.

Some of the major companies profiled in the report include Hubbell Incorporated, Schneider Electric SE, ABB Ltd, Legrand S.A., Atkore International Inc., Electri-Flex Company, Eaton Corporation PLC, Robroy Industries, Champion Fiberglass Inc., Dura-Line Holdings Inc., Thomas and Betts Corporation, HellermannTyton Group Plc., Aliaxis SA, Calpipe Industries, Inc. Anamet Electrical, Inc., Electri Flex Co, and others.

Browse the full report at https://www.acutemarketreports.com/report/cable-protection-tubes-market

The Global Cable Protection Tubes Market is Segmented into:

ATTRIBUTE DETAILS Research Period 2017-2027 Base Year 2018 Forecast Period 2019-2027 Historical Year 2017 Unit USD Billion Segmentation By Product Type (2019–2027; US$ Bn) By Material Type (2019–2027; US$ Bn) By Application/End User (2019–2027; US$ Bn) By Geography Segment (2019–2027; US$ Bn)

*Complete segmentation list is on report page

Key questions answered in this report

What are the current market trends and dynamics in the cable protection tubes market and valuable opportunities for emerging players?

Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2029

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which is the largest regional market for cable protection tubes?

What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

The worldwide market value of the cable protection tubes market in 2019 and 2020

Which are the key trends driving the global cable protection tubes market growth?

Who are the leading service providers in the cable protection tubes market worldwide?

About Acute Market Reports

Acute Market Reports is a worldwide market research and counseling firm that serves driving organizations, governments, non-legislative associations, and not-for-benefits. We offer our customers some assistance with making enduring enhancements to their execution and understand their most imperative objectives.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 Church St, FL 1 #3514,

New York, NY 10008

United States

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free(US/CANADA): +1-855-455-8662

Website: https://www.acutemarketreports.com