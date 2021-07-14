Vietnam Power Market Report- Top 10 Key players in 2021 | PetroVietnam Power Corporation

ReportsnReports has recently added a new research report to its expanding repository. The research report, titled Vietnam Power Market offers a clear understanding of the subject matter. Vietnam Power Market Industry research report provides granular analysis of the market share, segmentation, revenue forecasts, geographic regions of the market and analytical tools such as SWOT analysis to generate a whole set of trade based study regarding the Vietnam Power Market.

Download a FREE PDF Sample of Vietnam Power Market Research Report at: https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=2251370

Top Companies mentioned

Vietnam Electricity, PetroVietnam Power Corporation

Vietnam Power Market Report elaborates Vietnam’s power market structure and provides historical and forecast numbers for capacity, generation, and consumption up to 2030. Detailed analysis of the Vietnam power markets regulatory structure, import and export trends, competitive landscape, and power projects at various stages of the supply chain is provided. The report also gives a snapshot of the power sector in Vietnam on broad parameters of macroeconomics, supply security, generation infrastructure, transmission infrastructure, degree of competition, regulatory scenario, and future potential. An analysis of the deals market scenario in the countrys power sector is also included in the report.

Scope of the Vietnam Power Market Report:

– Snapshot of the countrys power sector across parameters – macro economics, supply security, generation infrastructure, transmission infrastructure, degree of competition, regulatory scenario and future potential of the power sector.

– Statistics for installed capacity, power generation and consumption from 2010 to 2018, forecast for the next 12 years to 2030

– Break-up by technology, including thermal, hydro, renewable and nuclear

– Data on leading current and upcoming projects

– Information on grid interconnectivity, transmission and distribution infrastructure and power exports and imports

– Policy and regulatory framework governing the market

– Detailed analysis of top market participant, including market share analysis and SWOT analysis.

Reasons to buy the Vietnam Power Market Report:

– Identify opportunities and plan strategies by having a strong understanding of the investment opportunities in the countrys power sector

– Identification of key factors driving investment opportunities in the countrys power sector

– Facilitate decision-making based on strong historic and forecast data

– Develop strategies based on the latest regulatory events

– Position yourself to gain the maximum advantage of the industrys growth potential

– Identify key partners and business development avenues

– Identify key strengths and weaknesses of important market participants

– Respond to your competitors business structure, strategy and prospects.

Get Discount on Vietnam Power Market Research Report at: https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/discount.aspx?name=2251370

Table of Contents in the Vietnam Power Market Report:

1.1 List of Tables

1.2 List of Figures

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Vietnam, Power Sector Outlook

3 Introduction

3.1 Report Guidance

4 Vietnam, Power Market, Snapshot

4.1 Macroeconomic Factors

4.2 Supply Security

4.3 Opportunities

4.4 Challenges

5 Vietnam, Power Market, Market Analysis

5.1 Vietnam, Power Market, Market Structure

5.2 Vietnam, Power Market, Key Market Players

5.3 Vietnam, Power Market, Financial Deals

5.4 Vietnam, Power Market, Demand Structure

6 Vietnam, Power Market, Regulatory Scenario

6.1 Introduction of Competition in Power Market

6.2 Power Master Plan VII

6.3 Revised Power Development Plan VII

6.4 Renewable Energy Development Strategy 2016-2030 with outlook until 2050 (REDS)

6.5 Vietnam National Energy Efficiency Program (VNEEP)

6.6 Rural Electrification Program

6.7 Feed-in Tariffs (FiTs)- Decision 11/2017 & Decision No.39/2018

6.8 New Tariff Mechanism (Revised Net Metering Scheme- Decision 02/2019)

6.9 Model Power Purchase Agreements

6.10 Direct Corporate Power Purchase Agreement (DPPA)

6.11 Local Provincial Rules for renewable energy development

6.12 Power Master Plan VIII

6.13 New Solar Development Plan

6.14 Competitive Auction Mechanism

6.15 Other incentives for Renewable Power Projects

6.16 Vietnam scrapped huge nuclear power plant projects

6.17 MOU between Russia and Vietnam for Nuclear Research Centre

6.18 MOU between India and Vietnam for Nuclear Energy

7 Vietnam Power Market, Capacity and Generation Overview

7.1 Vietnam, Power Market, Cumulative Installed Capacity, 2000-2030

7.2 Cumulative Installed Capacity and Annual Generation, 2000-2030

8 Vietnam, Power Market, Transmission and Distribution Overview

8.1 Vietnam, Power Market, Transmission Network Overview

8.2 Vietnam, Power Market, Distribution Network Overview

8.3 Vietnam, Power Market, Grid Interconnection

8.4 Vietnam, Power Market, Electricity Trading

9 Vietnam, Power Market, Competitive Landscape: Snapshot of Leading Power Generating Companies

9.1 Key Company in the Vietnam Power Market: Vietnam Electricity

9.2 Key Company in the Vietnam Power Market: PetroVietnam Power Corporation

10 Appendix

10.1 Market Definitions

10.2 Abbreviations

10.3 Bibliography

10.4 Methodology

10.5 Coverage

And more…