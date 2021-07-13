Ball Bonder Machine Market To Continue Growing With Rising Semiconductor Industry Worldwide

According to a new market research report published by Acute Market Reports “Ball Bonder Machine Market (Type – Manual Ball Bonder, Semi-Automatic Ball Bonder and Fully Automatic Ball Bonder; Application –IDMs and OSAT) – Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2019 – 2027”, the overall ball bonder machine market worldwide was valued at US$ 942.01 Mn in 2018 and is set to grow with a CAGR of 4.04% during the forecast period.

Market Insights

The overall ball bonder machine market is highly driven by the faster speeds of ball bonding which is about 5-12+ wires each second. Types of the wire that are being used for this type of application include gold, palladium-coated & copper wires. Classic packages & applications for this type of process include BGA, SOP, QFP, MCM hybrid & the wafer level bumping. Ball bonding process is very well suited for the fine pitch application down to the level of 40 microns or less. With ball bonding method, still, a free air ball is being formed by the spark from the electronic flame off beneath the capillary before the bonding starts taking place. Free air ball after that gets warped when capillary touches surface of bond pad & applies force & ultrasonic with the given amount of time for the purpose of deforming the ball. Thus inter-diffusion in between wire & the bond pad metallization takes place, which makes intermetallic bond.

There has been a very high growth experienced in the Lead/Pin count growth driving the incremental equipment demand for the semiconductor industry. Each I/O (Lead/Pin) does require an interconnect. Ball bonding is being generally used in the below 500 I/O devices, advanced packaging provides the additional prospects for greater than 500 I/O devices. It can be estimated that 85% of Semiconductor units are going to be Wire Bonded by 2020. LED lead-count market demand is incremental compared to semiconductor lead-count and it should be considered distinctly.

Based on type, Fully Automatic Ball Bonder has got the highest market share of more than 80% in the year 2018, which is being followed by the Manual Ball Bonder & Semi-Automatic Ball Bonder. Moreover, continuous adoption of advancements in technologies in the semiconductor packaging is being anticipated to act as a catalyst for market growth for ball bonder machines. Further, based on application, IDMs have got the largest segment share of Ball Bonder Machine application, having a market share of more than 70% in 2018. Based on the geography, Asia Pacific dominates the market with highest revenue share across the globe. The market here is governed by China, Taiwan and Japan. Dominant market position in the copper has enabled the market share expansion in this region. Factors like cost advantages and continuously rising semiconductor unit count is expected to drive the APAC market further.

Some of the major companies profiled in the report include Kulicke & Soffa, ASM Pacific Technology, KAIJO, SHINKAWA, F&K, Hesse, ULTRASONIC ENGINEERING, MICRO POINT PRO, Planar, West-Bond, Questar Products, TPT, PALOMAR, Mech-El Industries, Anza Technology among others.

The Global Ball Bonder Machine Market is Segmented into:

ATTRIBUTE DETAILS Research Period 2017-2027 Base Year 2018 Forecast Period 2019-2027 Historical Year 2017 Unit USD Million Segmentation By Type Segment (2017–2027; US$ Mn) By Application Segment (2017–2027; US$ Mn) By Geography Segment (2017–2027; US$ Mn)

*Complete segmentation list is on report page

