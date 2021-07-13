Test And Burn-in Sockets Market To Grow Due To Boost In Sales Of Consumer Electronics And Automobiles 2019-2027

According to a new market research report published by Acute Market Reports “Test and burn-in Sockets Market (Product Type – Burn-in, Test), (Application- Memory, CMOS Image Sensor, High Voltage, RF, CPU & SPU)) – Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2019 – 2027”, the overall test and burn-in Sockets market worldwide is set to grow with a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period.

Market Insights

Growing demand of consumer electronics and automotive is driving the growth for test and burn-in sockets market. These sockets provide semi-permanent connection between device and board thereby exposes an electrical device at an elevated temperature. The test and burn-in sockets involve the process by which components of a system are exercised prior to being placed in service. These sockets are used to detect components on a PCB board that might fail due to an initial high load. Due to these factors, we expect that test and burn-in market to grow with a rapid pace throughout the forecast period from 2019-2027.

Based on application, the CPU & SPU occupy the largest share in the revenue of the test and burn-in socket market. Test and burn-in sockets enable high speed and high density even in low voltages and thus have huge demand in the CPU & SPU segment. CMOS image sensor segment shall be the fastest growing segment and is expected to grow at an annual growth rate of over 8.7% during the forecast period. Increased adoption of these sensors in AR/VR technologies is driving the growth of the test and burn-in sockets market. Backed by increase demand from tablets, smartphones, DSLR cameras, the sale of CMOS image sensor is on a rise. Due to these reasons the CMOS image sensor segment shall be the fastest growing segment in test and burn-in sockets market.

Based on the geography, North America has the highest share in test and burn-in sockets market. North America has highest share owing to huge investments in technological advancements and growing demand for connectors, driving assisting systems in the region. Asia Pacific will be the second largest region for test and burn-in sockets owing to high demand for the same in India and China. Increased sales in consumer electronics along with growth in automotive industry in the emerging economies of Asia Pacific region is growing the demand for the test and burn-in socket market. As a consequence, Asia Pacific will be the fastest growing region throughout the forecast period.

Some of the major companies profiled in the report include Yamaichi Electronics, Cohu, Enplas, ISC, Smiths Interconect, LEENO, Sensata Technologies, Johnstech, Yokowo, WinWay Technologies, Loranger and others.

