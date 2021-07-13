Distributed Sensing Cables Market To Grow With Steady Growth Of 5% CAGR Throughout The Forecast Period

According to a new market research report published by Acute Market Reports “Distributed Sensing Cables Market (Product Type – High Voltage, Medium Voltage, Low Voltage), (Application- Industrial & Energy, Commercial)) – Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2019 – 2027”, the overall Distributed sensing cables market worldwide is set to grow with a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period.

Market Insights

The distributed sensing cables market is growing rapidly owing to the tremendous growth of sensors in wide industries. Distributed sensing cables is a device that senses or detects the changes that occur in the environment or surroundings. The distributed sensing cable technology enables continuous, real-time measurements along the entire length of a fibre optic cable. The factors driving the growth of the distributed sensing cable monitoring, transportation, environment & geo-techniques, fire prevention, fire detection, oil & gas, process & pipeline monitoring and other applications. Therefore, we expect that the distributed sensing cables market will show tremendous growth throughout the forecast period.

Based on application, the distributed sensing cables market is led by industrial & energy segment account for a vital share of the market revenue in 2018. Distributed sensing cables offer reliability over the traditional sensors and are not harsh on the environment and cost-effectiveness. It can detect abnormalities, extreme conditions and failures. Sensing cables detect external failures and avoid the breakdown of the process and hence used in the oil and gas sector widely. Distributed sensing is usually used for acquiring temperature, strain and acoustic data. Due to these features, the demand for distributed sensing cables is on the rise. Consequently, we expect that the segment will show significant growth during the forecast period.

Based on geography, North America was the largest revenue contributor in the Distributed sensing cables market. Asia Pacific will be the fastest-growing region in the Distributed sensing cables market during the forecast period owing to rising disposable incomes and growing adoption of sensing technologies for the industrial usage and oil & gas sector in the region. India shall be the largest contributor to the growth of the Asia Pacific region owing to growing economic growth and demand in sectors like automotive and energy. As a result of these factors, we expect that the Asia Pacific will show tremendous growth in distributed sensing cables market throughout the forecast period 2019- 2027.

Some of the major companies profiled in the report Prysmian Group, Nexas, Corning, NKT, Leoni, HELUKABEL, Lapp Group, Tongguang Group, Yokogawa Electric, Hansen, Lyudinovokabel among others.

The Global Distributed Sensing Cables Market is Segmented into:

ATTRIBUTE DETAILS Research Period 2017-2027 Base Year 2018 Forecast Period 2019-2027 Historical Year 2017 Unit USD Billion Segmentation By Product Type (2017–2027; US$ Bn) By Application (2017–2027; US$ Bn) By Geography Segment (2017–2027; US$ Bn)

*Complete segmentation list is on report page

