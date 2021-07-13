Fountain Machine Market To Grow With Steady Growth Of 2.9% CAGR Throughout The Forecast Period

According to a new market research report published by Acute Market Reports “Fountain Machine Market (Product Type – Drop-In Fountain Machine and Tower Fountain Machine), (Application- Restaurant, Cinema and Others (Convenience Stores, Cafeteria, etc.)) – Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2019 – 2027”, the overall fountain machine market worldwide was valued at US$ 1.80 Bn in 2018 and is set to grow with a CAGR of 2.9% during the forecast period.

Market Insights

Growth in consumption of carbonated beverages worldwide is driving the growth for fountain machine market in 2018. The carbonated beverages market is valued at around US$ 350 Bn in the same year. Fountain machine combines the carbon dioxide, flavored syrup concentrate and chilled water mechanically and the combination is called soda water. These machines are widely adopted at malls, restaurants, convenience stores and other stores. Mostly youngsters prefer this type of drink across the globe. Fountain machines have various benefits such as wide variety of flavor syrup, high profit margins, quick dispensing and others. Further, aforementioned benefits of fountain machines are other major growth factors for the market. On account of these factors, we expect that the fountain machine market will show steady growth during the forecast period.

Based on application, the fountain machine market is segmented into restaurants, cinema and others (convenience stores, cafeteria, etc.). The restaurant segment has the largest value contribution and accounts for around 50% of the market revenue in 2018. The restaurant segment has the highest share owing to penetration of fast food among youngsters worldwide. Application of fountain machines at major fast food restaurant chains such as McDonald’s, Burger King, KFC, Subway and others is one of the major growth factor for the segment. Therefore, we expect that the restaurant segment will continue leading the fountain machine market during the forecast period 2019-2027.

Based on the geography, North America led the fountain machine market followed by Europe and Asia Pacific in 2018. North America accounts for around 30% value contribution in fountain machine market in the same year. Developed economy and early adoption of technologies is the major factor for largest share of North America. On the other hand, we expect that Asia Pacific will be the fastest growing segment owing to improving technological advancement in the region. China and India will be the major countries for growth of fountain machines in the region owing to rising disposable income and growth in urbanization. As a consequence, we expect that the Asia Pacific will be fastest growing region in the fountain machine market.

The Global Fountain Machine Market is Segmented into:

ATTRIBUTE DETAILS Research Period 2017-2027 Base Year 2018 Forecast Period 2019-2027 Historical Year 2017 Unit USD Billion Segmentation By Product Type Segment (2017–2027; US$ Bn) By Application Segment (2017–2027; US$ Bn) By Geography Segment (2017–2027; US$ Bn)

*Complete segmentation list is on report page

Some of the major companies profiled in the report include Cornelius, Himalay Soda Fountain, Lancer, Manitowoc Ice, Inc., among others.

