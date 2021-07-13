Global Outdoor Thermometer Market To Get Boost From Increasing Demand From Researchers And Laboratories

According to a new market research report published by Acute Market Reports “Outdoor Thermometer Market (Type – Analog and Digital; Application – Retail Chains and Online) – Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2019 – 2027”, the overall Outdoor Thermometer market worldwide was valued at US$ 0.32 Bn in 2018 and is set to grow with a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period.

Market Insights

Due to the presence of remote sensors, the market for outdoor thermometers will see significant growth. The outdoor thermometer’s preliminary purpose is to measure the building temperature during the construction process. Engineers use outdoor thermometers to maintain a building in order to get the inside building’s fast air temperature. Usually this is done by swinging the bulb in the air and attaching it to an instrument to get a faster reading as the bulb detects the temperature faster than a sensor built into the instrument. Furthermore, thermometers are also used for weather forecast measurement. In addition, in the automotive industry, outdoor thermometers are also used. These are particularly suitable for municipal vehicles involved in ice and snow clearance.

Technological advances in instrumentation engineering will also support market growth, leading to improvements in temperature measurement accuracy. Other market-driven factors include rising preference for RTD sensors and favorable worldwide government regulations to reduce mercury use in thermometers.

Precise measurement is a key element of manufacturing processes in industry. Type RTD probe thermometers precisely meet the needs of technicians, including precision and portability. In addition, these high-end multi-functional devices display certain temperature values and also record and analyze related data. In addition, most of these high precision, probe based thermometers are multi-channel devices that can be utilized with other probe based sensors viz. thermistors and thermocouples, depending on the measurement temperature range required. Accurate measurement, ability to perform various operations, and portability (in the case of handheld devices) are major advantages expected to drive demand further over the forecast period.

North America captured the largest share in 2018 and is expected to dominate the market by 2027, with a CAGR of more than 6.0%. Regional growth is driven primarily by the petroleum industry boom following recent U.S. shale oil reserves discoveries. In addition, the U.S. is a world leader in the pharmaceutical industry and is expected to continue its dominance despite stunning growth in developing countries like China. Developing nations like China, India, Singapore, South Korea, and Taiwan characterize the Asia Pacific market. Because of the growth prospects they present in the near future, all these nations are witnessing heavy foreign investment for the development of different industries.

Some of the prominent players in the outdoor thermometer market and profiled in the study include Opto Circuits Limited; A&D Medical; Microlife Corporation; Exergen Corporation; Radiant Innovation Inc.; Omron Healthcare, Inc.; Terumo Corporation; Geratherm Medical AG; Welch Allyn and Citizen Systems among others.

Browse the full report at https://www.acutemarketreports.com/report/outdoor-thermometer-market

The Global Outdoor Thermometer Market is Segmented into:

ATTRIBUTE DETAILS Research Period 2017-2027 Base Year 2018 Forecast Period 2019-2027 Historical Year 2017 Unit USD Billion Segmentation By Type Segment (2017–2027; US$ Bn) By Application Segment (2017–2027; US$ Bn) By Geography Segment (2017–2027; US$ Bn)

*Complete segmentation list is on report page

Key questions answered in this report

What are the current market trends and dynamics in the outdoor thermometer market and valuable opportunities for emerging players?

Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2029

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which is the largest regional market for outdoor thermometer?

What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

The worldwide market value of the outdoor thermometer market in 2019 and 2020

Which are the key trends driving the global outdoor thermometer market growth?

Who are the leading service providers in the outdoor thermometer market worldwide?

About Acute Market Reports

Acute Market Reports is a worldwide market research and counseling firm that serves driving organizations, governments, non-legislative associations, and not-for-benefits. We offer our customers some assistance with making enduring enhancements to their execution and understand their most imperative objectives.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 Church St, FL 1 #3514,

New York, NY 10008

United States

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free(US/CANADA): +1-855-455-8662

Website: https://www.acutemarketreports.com