Digital Phase Shifter Market is driven by Developments in the Telecom Industry

According to a new market research report published by Acute Market Research “Global Digital Phase Shifter Market (Number of Bits (4-Bits, 5-Bits, 6-Bits 8-Bits, Others); Frequency Range (0.1–10 GHz, 11–20 GHz, 21 GHz and above); Application (Radars, Satellites, Telecommunication, Others)) – Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis,2019 – 2027”, the overall digital phase shifter market worldwide was valued at US$ 75.5 Mn in 2018 and is set to grow with a CAGR of 56.4% during the forecast period.

Browse the full report at http://www.acutemarketreports.com/report/digital-phase-shifter-market

Market Insights

The global digital phase shifter market is highly driven by the advancement in the telecom technologies. The phase shifters are mainly used for radar, telecommunications, and control and measurement systems. The radar systems use of multi-bit digital phase shifters to form transmitting-receiving different characteristics of antenna systems. The ability of the digital phase shifter to change the phase of wave signal and RF without changing its amplitude is a major factor for growing its market in various industries. These devices strengthen the signal quality.

In 2015, Pasternack Enterprises Inc. had launched a series of 8-bit RF and microwave digital phase shifters which is used in radar systems for aerospace and defense. These shifters consists of electronic warfare (EW) applications which include, phased-array antennas, RF communication systems, phase discriminators, and beam forming networks. The Pasternack’s digital phase shifters also provides advantage of 8 bit TTL logic interface which are reprogrammed, resulting in users to perfectly control phase states.

Based on application, the digital phase shifter market has been segmented as radars, satellites, telecommunication, and others. Presently, the telecommunication segment accounts more than 35% of the market share globally as the number of internet and telecom users are increasing, and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period due to introduction of 5G technology and network globally.

Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market due to the presence of various telecommunication companies present in the region which uses the digital phase shifter during the traffic hours. The market in the region is expected to grow with a CAGR of 59.7% during the forecast period. Rapid urbanization, growing digitalization and increasing investments in the emerging countries due to growing consumer base is also expected to drive the market in this region. Moreover, China and Japan are heavily investing in 5G technology, telecom and satellite systems which are anticipated in the growth of the market.

Some of the prominent players operating in the digital phase shifter market include Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Analog Devices, Inc., MACOM Technology Solutions, Qorvo, Inc., SAGE Millimeter Inc. Astra Microwave Products Limited, Mercury Systems, Inc., Planar Monolithics Industries, Pasternack Enterprises, Inc., L3 Narda-MITEQ, and Pulsar Microwave Corporation.

Key questions answered in this report

What are the current market trends and dynamics in the digital phase shifter market and valuable opportunities for emerging players?

Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2029

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which is the largest regional market for digital phase shifter?

What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

The worldwide market value of the digital phase shifter market in 2019 and 2020

Which are the key trends driving the global digital phase shifter market growth?

Who are the leading service providers in the digital phase shifter market worldwide?

About Acute Market Reports

Acute Market Reports is a worldwide market research and counseling firm that serves driving organizations, governments, non-legislative associations, and not-for-benefits. We offer our customers some assistance with making enduring enhancements to their execution and understand their most imperative objectives.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 Church St, FL 1 #3514,

New York, NY 10008

United States

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free(US/CANADA): +1-855-455-8662

Website: https://www.acutemarketreports.com