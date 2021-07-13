Machine Mounts Market Is Driven By Increasing Developments In Manufacturing Sector

According to a new market research report published by Acute Market Reports “Global Machine Mounts Market (Type (Leveling Mounts, Anti-Vibration Mounts, Sandwich Mounts); Application (CNC Machines, General Machine Tools, Cutting Machines, Injection Molding Machines, Forming Presses, EDM Machines, and Air Compressor); Sales Channel (OEM, After Market)) – Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis,2019 – 2027”, the overall machine mounts market worldwide is expected to reach a value of US$ 2.56 Bn in 2027 and is set to grow with a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period.

Market Insights

The rising infrastructure development in the developing nation is one of the factors which is increasing the utilization of heavy machines in these region which is fueling the growth of the machine mount market. The machines mounts are attachments which are mounted on the machines to increase their safety and protect it from damages caused due to vibrations. These mounts are capable to absorb different sort of vibrations such as centrifugal, vertical torsional, and horizontal vibrations. These attachments are used by the HVAC industries to prevent the wear and tear of the overall machines.

Similarly, the increasing demand of machine mounts from electronics, automotive, heavy machine, metal and other industries plays a vital role for the growth of the market. These mounts maintain the performance of the heavy machines by absorbing the vibrations from the machine, which results in the low down-time of the machine.

Based on sales channel, the OEMs account the largest market share with more than 2/3rd of the market. The OEMs uses these mounts to protect the machines from wearing and tearing, also protects the internal mechanism of the machines, so that the internal parts does to change their position during the vibration which can affect the performance and functionality of the machines. However, after market is expected to fastest growing segment during the forecast period

The Asia-Pacific accounts to have the third-largest market in the machine mounts beside North America and Europe in 2018 and is expected to be the fastest growing region, with a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period. The increasing manufactures and development of infrastructure in the Asia-Pacific region is driving the market. Additionally, the presence of countries such as India, China, Japan and others in the region plays a vital role in the market. Additionally, there are various key players and local vendors present in the region that leads to drive the market.

Some of the prominent players operating in the Machine Mounts market Trelleborg AB, Cummins Inc., LORD Corporation, Hutchinson SA, Total Vibration Solutions Ltd., VibraSystems Inc., Sunnex Group, Nu-Tech Engineering Services Ltd., Rosta AG, Vishwaraj Rubber Industries, Industrial Components Group, Fibet Group, Kurashiki Kako Co., Ltd., NHK Group, and IAC Acoustics.

